The season 2021-2022 of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League It already started last Saturday, below we will give you a list of the players who saw action in the MLB, who are going to participate or could do so in the winter ball in Venezuela.

The main characteristic of the LVBP was to have top-level players in each of its organizations, the most outstanding being always the players who made life in the Major Leagues, that is why we will make a list of the players confirmed to participate in the this season and those who would be very close to doing so in this 2021-2022 harvest of the Creole ball.

It could be said that each team in the Venezuelan Baseball League has a player who saw action in the Big Top and these are the ones who will participate in the winter ball in Venezuela.

1. Pablo Sandoval

The “Kung Fu Panda” said yes, that this season he would reappear on the land in Venezuela with the Navegantes del Magallanes, Sandoval, saw action this season in the MLB, but it was not his best version, this passage through the Creole ball should be outstanding to be able to aspire to play again in the best baseball in the world.

Pablo Sandoval, has not seen action in the LVBP since the 2012-2013 season and since the 2013-2014 postseason round, in the 12-13 season, the “Panda” left a batting average of .229, connecting, eight hits, five runs scored and having the same number of RBIs, all this in nine games played.

2. Willians Astudillo

“La Tortuga” will be the other player who after seeing action in the Major Leagues will say present in the winter ball in Venezuela, Astudillo played in the best baseball in the world with the Minnesota Twins.

During the past season, the Caribes de Anzoátegui player played 38 games, where he took 145 at-bats, hit 55 hits, drove in 25 lines, scored 27 and hit 7 home runs to leave a .379 batting average.

3. José “Cafecito” Martínez

“Cafecito” will be present with the La Guaira Sharks, once his recovery period is over and he is at 100% of his conditions to start playing matches, remembering that he suffered a knee injury in spring training that sidelined him to not seeing much action during this 2021 season in MLB.

Martínez hopes that he will return to the field and give the best of himself with the shark team, in the 20-21 season of the LVBP “Cafecito” he averaged .323, with 15 RBIs, 21 runs scored, a single home run, all this in 96 trips to the batting box.

4. Asdrubal Cabrera

Asdrubal, came through a change to the Caribes de Anzoátegui from the Leones del Caracas, Cabrera, did not live the season finale he expected with the Reds.

Asdrubal Cabrera has not made an appearance in the LVBP since the 2016-2017 season, where he only played nine games and left a poor average of .094.

5. Victor Reyes

The player who belongs to the Detroit Tigers, entered the same change as Asdrubal Cabrera and both players return to the team from their state of birth, Vìctor Reyes, showed that he is made in the MLB, leaving us great hits and extraordinary plays in the defending.

Reyes has only seen action in a single season in the LVBPs, in the 2018-2019 season when he played for the hairy team, where he batted .267.

6. César Hernández

Second baseman probably won’t continue with the Chicago White Sox, so the LVBP would be a showcase to showcase for what the next major league season would be. Hernández saw activity last season in Venezuela, after winning the American League Gold Glove award he won with the Cleveland Indians.

7. William Contreras

The receiver of the Atlanta Braves, is confirmed and waiting to complete commitments with his MLB organization, to make his debut in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League with the Cardinals of Lara, Contreras, in his passage this season for the best world baseball, posted a .215 batting average where he hit eight home runs and drove in 23 runs.

