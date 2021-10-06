The Venezuelan prospect of the Yankees from New York, Oswaldo Cabrera, was named MVP of the Double-A category in the 2021 season of the Minor leagues of the MLB, this for his work done with the Somerset Patriots.

After a really good 2021 year, infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is named MVP of the season in the Northeast Double A by the MLB Minor Leagues, this since he helped significantly and was a key piece for this affiliate of the Yankees from New York, the team to which he belongs and is the # 16 prospect on his farms.

Cabrera led the league in hits, RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases. He was also among the leaders in home runs, slugging percentage, doubles and stolen bases, finishing with a .256 average in 109 games played this season. The switch-hitter enjoyed a 31-game on-base streak from July 9 to Aug. 12, the third-longest such streak in the league this season, and also posted 20/20 (home runs and steals).

Here is the report:

INF Oswaldo Cabrera has been named the Double-A Northeast MVP. He led the league in hits and RBI, while ranking among the leaders in several other categories. Congratulations, Oswaldo! ℹ️ | https://t.co/rjIGXCsIZi@NYYPlayerDev @MiLB pic.twitter.com/es4SHPpeIr – Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) October 6, 2021

The Guarenas, Venezuela native was originally signed as an international free agent by the Yankees on July 2, 2015. He rose through the prospect rankings in 2021 and finished as the 16th MLB Pipeline and Baseball America prospect in the Bombers organization. from the Bronx, a team that was eliminated yesterday by the Red Sox in the Wild Card game in the majors.

What’s more, Oswaldo Cabrera he becomes the first Somerset Patriots player to be named a league MVP in the team’s association with the Yankees and the fifth overall in franchise history. Michael Warner (2001), Víctor Rodríguez (2004), Josh Pressley (2008) and Jake Fox (2013) were named Atlantic League Player of the Year.

Your numbers in the year

The 22-year-old Venezuelan played 118 games, had 127 hits, 29 homers, 89 RBIs, 72 runs scored and 21 stolen bases, posting a .272 average, .330 OBP and .863 OPS. In addition, this year he served as second baseman, third baseman and shortstop.