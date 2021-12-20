Throughout history, many Venezuelan players have been through baseball Major League Baseball – MLB, but below we show you the group of players from this country who were selected in the Draft of the Big Top.

Counting those who debuted in the 2021 season, a total of 435 Venezuelan players They’ve played in the majors, but we’ve never broken down those who were drafted, which is MLB’s primary mechanism for assigning amateur baseball players from high schools, colleges, and other amateur baseball clubs to their teams.

The relationship of the Draft MLB and Venezuelans began in the mid-1980s, when Hernán Adames became the first baseball player from this country to be selected by a Major League team in 1986.

It is good to note that among the Venezuelan draftees are players who were born in Venezuela and those who were born abroad, these being considered from this country because they have a father with the aforementioned nationality, including some children of former great leagues.

Born in Venezuela

Hernan Adames Rouglas Odor Rolando Caridad Lipso Nava Ronald Caridad Donato Calandriello David Espinosa Richard Salazar Edwar González Romelio López Héctor González Abel Nieves Francisco Leandro Carlos Hereaud Renny Osuna Enrique Escolano Maikol González Ricky Orta Gabriel Medina Victor Alvarez Héctor Nelo Walter Díaz Karim Turkamani José Oviedo Claudio Bavera Leandro Rojas Carlos Asuaje Luis Guillorme Argenis Angulo Magglio Ordoñez (son) Giovanny Alfonzo Bernabé Camargo César Trejo Damiano Palmegiani Juan González

Born abroad

Lester Contreras – United States Oney Guillen – United States Leonardo Ochoa – Canada Ozney Guillen – United States Nelson Zulueta – United States Jesús Luzardo – Peru Abraham Toro – Canada Andrés Pérez – United States Daniel Alfonzo – United States Christian Cairo – United States Yorvis Torrealba – United States

Fun facts

The first Venezuelan to reach the majors as a major league draft pick was Carlos Asuaje. In the group of Venezuelans selected in the Draft, there are several who are children of former Creole great leagues. They are: Ozney Guillén and Oney Guillén, sons of Oswaldo Guillén; Magglio Ordoñez Jr., son of Magglio Ordoñez, Andrés Pérez, son of Eduardo Pérez; Daniel Alfonzo, son of Edgardo Alfonzo; Christian Cairo, son of Miguel Cairo; and Yorvis Torrealba, son of Yorvit Torrealba. It is also worth mentioning Giovanny Alfonzo, son of Edgar Alfonzo. Edgar, although he did not reach the Major Leagues, did have a very distinguished career in the Minor Leagues and in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League. Abraham Toro made his major league debut in 2019 with the Houston Astros. Toro is the son of Venezuelan parents but born in Canada. Like Asuaje and Guillorme, Abraham is a free agent in Venezuela and does not have a team in the LVBP. In addition, Toro would become the first foreign-born Venezuelan drafted to reach the Major Leagues. After him, another foreign-born Venezuelan draftee who made his debut in the best baseball in the world is Jesús Luzardo, a native of Peru who in 2019 made his debut in the majors with the Oakland Athletics.

With information from grandesligasve.blogspot.com

