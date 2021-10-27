Venga la Alegría host reveals he detests partner | Instagram

Laura G? Cynthia Rodríguez? A famous and handsome host of Venga la Alegría has revealed that apparently not everything is as it is seen on the screen of the famous TV Azteca morning.

The handsome television host in question is William Valdes, who was interviewed by the youtuber El Escorpión Dorado and got him in trouble.

Alex Montiel questioned Valdés about how he gets along with his teammates Come the joy, to which the singer pointed out that well; However, the Scorpion insisted and questioned whether there is a partner who cannot stand, that’s where the problems began for William Valdés.

The host of the direct competition of the Hoy Program was questioned as to whether the woman in question was Laura G, something he flatly denied; Later, the famous handsome man was questioned about whether it was Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend, Cynthia Rodríguez, something he also denied, assuring that the driver is a beauty.

Although he did not reveal the name of the companion who William Valdés hates, he accepted that indeed this famous exists, could that be enough to get him in trouble? Who also gave a lot to talk about was Capi Pérez, who met with nothing more and nothing less than Tania Rincón, the newest host of the Hoy Program.

In something more than strange, the two morning hosts of the competition joined in an interview for YouTube. Rincón was interviewed by the host of Venga la Alegría about both companies and their change from VLA to Hoy.

Tania Rincón confessed that although she came out on very good terms Aztec TV He thought that he would never be able to return by joining the ranks of Televisa; However, he shared that today everything is different, as there are no veto problems, exclusivity and more, so there may be migration of talent from one television station to another.

The host was sincere when she confessed that she actually started her career on Televisa Deportes, and later found an opportunity on TV Azteca, where she established herself as the host of Venga la Alegría.

The sympathy and beauty of Tania Rincón have led her to be one of the favorite conductors of Mexican television and to be the main conductor of the Hoy Program, one of the most recognized in Mexico.

Rincón gradually entered production, first hand in hand with Magda Rodríguez and finally obtaining her place alongside her sister, Andrea Rodríguez Doria.

Her integration to the morning with Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo was more than controversial as many thought that the television presenter could not reach her debut as a headline after she and her husband were trapped in Iceland, fortunately, a Sunday before their debut, they managed to catch a plane.

The beautiful artist shared that they lived moments of anguish after they were denied leaving the country since they could not enter the United States, the destination of their plane, because they did not have permission from the embassy and their American visa was not enough.