Venga la Alegría: Host will leave the Tv Azteca program

Recently, they revealed that a conductive of the famous Venga la Alegría program will leave the broadcast, because it is even said that it already has a replacement and it is that as you may remember, the program has a broadcast from Monday to Friday and another on weekends, so they had to take measures fast.

There is no doubt that morning show Venga la Alegría is one of the most loved by viewers, however, one of its hosts could leave the broadcast.

And it should be remembered that currently, the program broadcast by Azteca Uno has two versions, one broadcast from Monday to Friday and another broadcast on weekends.

In the daily broadcast, Cynthia Rodríguez, Laura G, Anette Cuburu, Horacio Villalobos and El Capi Pérez are in charge of brightening the mornings.

While for Venga la Alegría: Weekend, the production has another cast of presenters, made up of Alex Sirvent, Sofía Aragón, Aristeo Cázares and Mati Álvarez, as well as with the collaboration of Cyntia González, former MasterChef contestant, in the section of kitchen.

And it is precisely the presence of this last member that is in doubt for the broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays.

And it is that the Twitter account “La Comadrita” commented that the former finalist of “Survivor” could leave the program.

Thus, according to the same social media account, the production of Venga la Alegría: Weekend would already have Cyntia’s replacement, and it would be Daniela Alexis, known as La Bebeshita, who rose to fame for being part of the reality show “Enamorándonos” and recently participated in “MasterChef Celebrity”.

Given this, some users of the same platform recalled a video in which Cyntia talked with La Bebeshita, who came as a guest to the morning program.

I have to confess something: Bebeshita, the truth is that I didn’t like you. But the kitchen let you see something different from yourself and now I love you, Bebeshita. […] I think a lot of people didn’t like you, but we hadn’t met you in this part, ”González mentioned.

The truth is that Cyntia is the constant example of a struggling woman who surpasses herself and without a doubt her absence from the program would be quite noticeable.

After becoming a finalist for Survivor Mexico, the fellow chef took time to recover physically and even underwent cosmetic surgery on her nose.

A few months later, Cyntia González entered ¡Quiero Cantar !, the reality show Venga la Alegría as a contestant.

In addition, Cyntia González sang the song That there is no trace of Bronco with Flor Rubio and her participation dazzled the jury.