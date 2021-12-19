Come La Alegría, they say goodbye to dear driver | Instagram

The tv show Venga La Alegría has been characterized by presenting a pleasant program as well as its drivers, precisely one of them was fired with great affection.

During one of the broadcasts of the morning program, which apparently is the direct competition of the Hoy program, the news was shared that he would no longer be part of Come the joy this dear driver.

It would not be a surprise if more than one of the admirers of this young man immediately felt sad about his departure, as it usually happens in any program when one of the collaborators must leave.

It was Mariano sandoval who had to leave the program, but not before thanking the support and the expressions of affection, which were not only from the public, but also from his colleagues and production team, ensuring that he would do everything possible to return to this house in the future .

Venga La Alegría is one of the favorite television programs | Instagram vengalaalegriatva

During the final of reality show ¡Quiero Cantar! It was that the abrupt news was revealed, the end that by the way became an unprecedented event, it would not be a surprise that soon they decide to launch a second season.

Sandoval ended up being supposedly ignored by some elements of the production, as he was the first eliminated from the final contest, putting the spotlight on the remaining contestants.

Curvy Zelma was the one who finished in first place, defeating El Capi Pérez, who was surely one of the favorites to win.

If you are an admirer of the morning program, you will know that Mariano is in charge of the kitchen section, preparing delicious dishes continually surprises the public with his recipes.

It is worth mentioning that despite having been eliminated, he will continue with his section, which is definitely one of the most popular of the program, that although the farewell to the reality show was emotional, Mariano continues with his usual work.

In a micro interview that was made to him, he confessed that he would prepare for a second season, as he wanted to continue singing, in addition to the fact that it is quite certain that the experience must be more than phenomenal, not only for him but also for any participant.

Throughout this reality show, which by the way has become quite fashionable among morning programs, there were surprises, laughter and perhaps even tears, although they are somewhat short, they have achieved very good acceptance by the public.