Venga la Alegría would have new hosts of the program | Instagram

Apparently the famous Program Venga la Alegría will undergo important changes in its cast, since it has been announced who would be the new conductors within the morning of the Adjco and this is all we know so far.

Once again, the program morning, Venga la Alegría has captured the attention of the show’s media and this is after the rumor began to circulate that ensures that important changes could soon occur that involve a large part of its cast.

Currently, the program has two stellar casts; the first of them from Monday to Friday and others in charge of the weekends, a project that premiered just a couple of weeks ago generating diverse opinions among viewers.

This is how the Ajusco television station would be considering important changes in one of the casts, since the public has expressed its dissatisfaction with some of the members, so here we present the little that is known.

And it is that a couple of weeks ago, Venga La Alegría gave a forceful blow to the competition with the premiere of its weekend transmissions, which has stolen spotlight for the performance that some of its drivers have shown.

It should be noted that some of the names that have sounded the most to leave the morning are Cyntia González and Mati Álvarez, who have not given the width so they could abandon their place in one of the new morning projects.

That is why the Twitter user known as La Comadrita revealed some names of the celebrities who could take the place of the former Survivor Mexico finalist and the multi-champion of Exatlón México.

Through her social networks, the expert on show issues assured that Mariano Sandoval could occupy the place left in the kitchen by Cyntia González, who has not managed to meet the expectations of viewers of the program.

In addition, if Mati Álvarez does not continue inside, his place would be occupied neither more nor less than by Daniela Alexis, known as La Bebeshita.

Likewise, as if that were not enough, it transcends that Curvy Zelma will reinforce the morning on Saturdays and Sundays.

So it only remains to wait and see if these rumors that have circulated are really true or are simply rumors, as this would cause quite a lot of controversy within the famous and television station.