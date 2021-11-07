11/07/2021 at 2:56 PM CET

.

Venice, supported by the Argentine goal stops Sergio Rosemary, triumphed 3-2 against Roma of Portuguese coach José Mourinho and prolonged the slump in Serie A of the capital’s side, which only won one of their last five league games.

COME

ROM

Venezia

Sergio Romero, Mazzocchi (Ebuehi, 76 ‘), Caldara, Ceccaropni, Ridgeciano Haps, Domen Crnigoj (Sigurdsson, 46’), Gianluca Busio, Ethan Ampadu, Mattia Aramu (Tessmann, 76 ‘), Sofian Kiyine (Modolo, 70’) and David Okereke (Henry, 89 ‘).

Rome

Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Marash Kumbulla (Carles Pérez, 66 ‘), Roger Ibanez, Rick Karsdorp (Mayoral, 85’), Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Stephan El Shaarawy (Zaniolo, 77 ‘), Lorenzo Pellegrini, Eldor Shomurodov ( Zalewski, 85 ‘) and Tammy Abraham.

Goals

1-0 M.3, Caldara. 1-1 M.43, Eldor Shomurodov. 1-2 M.47, Tammy Abraham. 2-2 M.65, Mattia Aramu (p). 3-2 M.74, David Okereke.

Referee

Gianluca Aureliano. TA: Sofian Kiyine, Sergio Romero / Rick Karsdorp and Tammy Abraham.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the twelfth round of Serie A played at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium (Venezia).

After starting their stage in Rome with five victories out of five, between Serie A and Liga Conference, the team Mourinho He entered a crisis of results that worsened this Sunday against the recently promoted Venice, who came back from 1-2 at halftime to celebrate his third victory of the season.

And that Roma, after receiving the 0-1 at three minutes, signed by Mattia Caldara, had come back with two goals on the brink of halftime, scored by the Uzbek Eldor Shomurodov and English Tammy Abraham.

The 2-1 at halftime seemed to have put the clash down and Roma had a long series of opportunities to end the clash, but they ran into some great saves from Sergio romero, decisive to keep Venice alive.

And the local team, after saving themselves, managed to come back to 3-2 thanks to a penalty converted into 64 by Mattia Aramu already a great goal from the Nigerian David okereke to the counterattack, in the 74th minute.

Roma turned to the attack with everything, in which the Spaniards also entered Borja Foreman and Carles perez, but without being able to bring down the wall of a Venice that, on the backlash, could also be made with a wider margin.

Despite an offensively positive performance, Roma conceded their second consecutive victory and the fifth of the year in twelve games. He was fifth in the standings, three points behind Atalanta, who was fourth. In addition, Lazio could overtake Roma in the table with a win this Sunday against Salernitana.

For Venice, this victory was key to clinching a three-point margin over the relegation zone.