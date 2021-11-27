11/27/2021 at 10:54 PM CET

Met and beat Inter in the field of Venice so as not to lose track of Naples and Milan, who play tomorrow, and continue above Atalanta. A goal from Calhanoglu and another from Lautaro from a penalty gave the Milan team three points, which barely suffered and is one point behind the two teams mentioned above, tied for points at the top of the standings.

COME

Inter Milan

Venice

Rosemary; Mazzocchi (Johnsen, 62 ‘), Ceccaroni, Caldara, Haps; Vacca (Tessmann, 72 ‘), Ampadu (Crnigoj, 85’), Busio; Aramu (Henry, 71 ‘), Kiyine; Okereke (Forte, 85 ‘).

Inter

Handanovic; Skriniar, Bastoni, Dimarco; Darmian (Dumfries, 71 ‘), Barella (Gagliardini, 82’), Brozovic, Calhanoglu (Vecino, 57 ‘), Perisic (D’Ambrosio, 82’); Dzeko, Correa (Lautaro, 57 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.34 Calhanoglu. 0-2 M.96 Lautaro Martínez.

Referee

L. Marinelli. TA: Aramu (54 ‘). Haps (96 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo.

Inter jumped dominant to the grass. To avoid surprises, he had no other choice to the set of Inzaghi to take the initiative from minute one. And so, with a Venice that was already doing well to wait crouched behind and look for the surprise to the contrary, the chances began to fall on the visiting side. The clearest was after half an hour of play, with a header from Perisic that the Argentine Sergio Romero, attentive, stopped before he entered the squad. Shortly after, the goal. Calhanoglu charged the left leg and from afar, his specialty, sent the ball to the back of the net with a shot close to the post.

The ‘arancioneroverdi’ team had to take a step forward, who had two good approaches at the end of the break and at the beginning of the second half. However, Inter did not want to back down to avoid suffering and touched the second five times: Skriniar, Brozovic, Dzeko, Lautaro and Dimarco were close to celebrating. The Venice, willful, looked for it as best it could but found hardly any gaps and conceded a penalty on the last play of the match he scored. The three points fly towards Lombardy.