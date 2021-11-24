If you believed Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% couldn’t get any weirder, the deleted scenes are going to prove you wrong. A new clip that has been shared on the occasion of the film’s arrival in digital formats explains that, originally, the antagonist sought to dominate the planet by creating a new race that was part human and part symbiote with the help of Cletus and his girlfriend.

Don’t Miss: Venom 2: Deleted Scene Has Eddie And The Symbiote Admitting They Love Each Other

In the deleted scene from Venom: Carnage FreedAccording to Comic Book Movie, Carnage proposes to Cletus (Woody Harrelson) and Shriek (Naomie Harris) to procreate a hybrid of human and symbiote that allows them to annihilate all of humanity and become “the father of everything.” This is different from what happens in the cut we saw, in which the parasite simply has a hatred and resentment against Venom, from whom he is descended. The idea is discarded by the villain.

The scene takes place shortly after Carnage manages to free Shriek from the special prison in which he had been imprisoned and which was proof of his sonic powers. At the end of the day, it seems that Andy Serkis, the director, went for something much simpler and simply had the two aliens fight without further explanation. In fact, the lack of the antagonist outside of action sequences and his role in the plot has been a fan observation.

Although the film leaves the door open for the arrival of another villain, Toxin, it is unknown what plans Sony has for the saga of this character. While, despite the pandemic, the film has managed to raise more than US $ 454 million worldwide, it is likely that the studio wants to continue with a third installment that completes the trilogy starring Tom Hardy and most likely it will be done. a crossover with Spider-Man.

As you know, the post-credits scene from Venom: Carnage Freed sees the character being transported, apparently, to the MCU universe. This since he sees a report on the news about the capture of Peter Parker (Tom Holland). After seeing the two previews of the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Road Home, in which they talk about “visitors” from other universes, it will be necessary to see if the parasite makes an appearance at the end or even if it has a role in the film .

We recommend: Venom 2: Tom Hardy thinks more comedy was necessary

It is speculated that Holland’s version of Spidey could leave the main Marvel universe to go to the Sony saga and it would be so that he could have adventures with or against Venom. The new film between the two studios is one that is being cautious not to reveal more, as everything indicates that it will have important consequences in the future of both sagas. A month after its release, and with the minds of fans in the multiple versions of the hero, the symbiote may be the last thing that worries them.

Venom: Carnage Released – 45% will be available for sale on digital platforms starting this weekend. Meanwhile, the next installment of Spider-Man will hit theaters exclusively on December 15 and the pre-sale for the functions will begin from Monday. We just have to wait to see what it holds for both characters and their possible reunion.

Continue reading: REVIEW | Venom: Carnage Freed | R rating is missed