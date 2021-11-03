His rating before the critics may not be the best, the same public could say that they do not love the “funny” tone that this new installment took, but it is clear that Venom has one of the most beloved characters in Marvel comics, that without forgetting that it belongs to the world of perhaps the most popular of the publisher: Spider-Man. The symbiote is a hit in graphic novels and cartoons, but little use has been made on screen.

The first time audiences saw him in his life-action version was in Spider-Man 3 – 63% by Sam Raimi starring Tobey Maguire; In this film Eddie Brock was played by Topher Grace, following the idea in the comics of a reporter with a not so good reputation, but, in addition, the viewer had the opportunity to see a less virtuous protagonist when the alien takes over. Peter Parker.

Although of course, it would give us one of the most unforgettable scenes of Tobey dancing with a carefree attitude. Since then, it has been more than ten years for Eddie and his guest to star in their own movie. In 2018 Ruben Fleischer released Venom’s origin story in a first installment, which did not fare so well with the experts, but fans adored it for its sarcastic tone and the presence of the creature itself. Venom: Carnage Freed – 45%, meanwhile, didn’t get exactly the same response, but its impact is still remarkable.

In this new installment, Andy Serkis promised that there would be more about the relationship between the symbiote and its host, but still failed to convince the critics. The public, for their part, did not take very well that little funny tone that was given to it, but that does not mean that they would not attend the rooms to witness this adventure. In the United States, the film had a significant drop in revenue just one week after its premiere, but in Mexico the situation is different.

According to Canacine’s weekly analysis, the film starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson has already completed its fourth week on the billboard, staying, without risk, in the first place of the box office, this despite facing a blockbuster like Dune – 75%. But the supervillain of the comics has everything to stay there long enough. From October 25 to 31, the film added $ 22.4 million to its income this week, accumulating a total of $ 441.4 million during its entire stay in theaters in Mexico.

During the last days, Serkis’s film received 357.4 thousand new viewers, generating a total of 6.6 million since its premiere. Dune, meanwhile, is completing its second week on the billboard, staying in the same second place where it debuted last week. Now Denis Villeneuve’s project raised $ 21.7 million and a cumulative of $ 73.4 million, with 270.6 thousand new viewers and a total of 954.1 thousand.

Dark Spirits – 73%, the new film produced by Guillermo del Toro and directed by Scott Cooper, debuted on Halloween weekend with $ 7.7 million and 113.8 thousand moviegoers. Halloween Kills: The night is not over yet – 63%, meanwhile, although it did not have the expected impact, it has managed to stay in the Top 5 of the Mexican box office during its three weeks of projection with $ 7.1 million recently collected and an accumulated of $ 60.9 million, in addition to 112.8 thousand new viewers and a total of 973.3 thousand. The Soho mystery – 89%, despite having the star of the moment Anya Taylor-Joy, had a rather low start with $ 5.1 of income and 61.3 thousand attendees, ranking in position six at the box office.



