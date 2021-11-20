Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% was released several weeks ago and soon became one of the highest grossing films of 2021. The mainstay of the film is, without a doubt, the relationship between Eddie Brock and his symbiote partner, full of stressful but also adorable interactions. Through networks a very special deleted scene is released in which they confess their love in a charming way … even if one of them does not accept it at all. Read on for all the details.

Do not miss: Eternals manages to surpass Venom 2 during its opening weekend at the Mexican box office

It’s no secret that Venom – 35% disappointed fans in 2018. Yes, it was successful all over the world, but the reviews from the press and fans were not entirely positive, so Sony had to make some changes to its template. The reviews weren’t too positive for the sequel either, but at least we got to see the memorable interactions between its leads, always well received by Marvel fans. Below you can see the deleted scene released by Sony in which the main characters talk about love:

Shortly before the premiere of Carnage Released, Andy Serkis, director, spoke about the love story developed in the film (via Comicbook

The movie is a love story, but not the love story you might think. It’s largely about the extraordinary relationship between the symbiote and the host. Every love story has its pitfalls, its high points and its low points. Venom and Eddie’s relationship absolutely causes trouble and stress, and they almost hate each other. But they have to be together, they cannot live without each other. That’s companionship, love, the things that relationships are really about.

We invite you to read: Eternals: Marvel Studios vice president defends Eternals from criticism

Although Marvel Studios has control of most of the characters of the publishing house, Sony still exercises its power over Spider-Man and those figures from the comics linked to him, Venom is one of them. On the way he also has Morbius and other projects for other heroes and villains close to Spider-Man, in addition, very soon we will see his star film in collaboration with Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: No Road Home, perhaps the most anticipated title of 2021.

The connection between Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home it was something everyone expected and it finally happened. In the post-credits scene of the film we saw Peter Parker on screen and everyone lost their minds; now it is a matter of time to find out what Eddie Brock will do now that he has also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back Peter Parker in the guise of Tom Holland, an actor who will star in his third solo film as the superhero. The stakes are high for this film, with surprising rumors about the return of the first Spider-Man actors at Sony, all forming part of the vast multiverse devised by Kevin Feige. In addition to Holland, we will see the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned and JK Simmons as Jonah Jameson.

On the other hand, Marvel Studios will present a completely spectacular team of supervillains in the new Spidey adventure, a group made up of the antagonists we saw in previous Spider-Man movies with other actors; it is clear that something completely spectacular and fundamental to the story of the arachnid character is coming. Could it become the highest grossing of the year? Marvel Studios continues to sweep its premieres and intends to close this 2021 with a flourish. Every day is one less step for the big launch.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a theatrical release scheduled for December 17. The Cinépolis pre-sale begins on November 29.

You may also be interested in: Eternals: Harry Styles thanks Chloé Zhao for making him a superhero and publishes Eros poster