Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% has been one of the most anticipated films by comic book fans, despite Venom’s not-so-good reputation – 35% of 2018, many viewers still had high expectations for it the performance of the protagonist, who has won the hearts of those who enjoy superhero films since his time at The Knight of the Night Rises – 87% where he played Bane.

In the United States the film arrived last week, while in Mexico it barely made its debut, and so far its impact has not improved when viewed from the perspective of critics and the audience that has already rated it. There are those who consider that what is most missed is the R classification that stood out in the first installment, while others applaud the cast ensuring that this does not save the final result of the film.

The change of director seemed promising, especially since Andy Serkis would have ensured that his approach was more meaningful to the protagonist and his relationship with the symbiote, but it seems that it did not pay off the best results. It is certain that, due to the wait, in Mexico it will mark an important place at the box office during its opening weekend, however, in the North American box office it already suffered a 76% drop.

According to the report that Deadline presented, Venom: Carnage Freed raised this Friday USD $ 8.85 million in its national income, and it is estimated that it could close its second weekend with USD $ 31.1 million to reflect a cumulative total of USD $ 140.8 million. Talking about a 76% drop between one weekend and another makes a lot of noise, however, it must be recognized that, compared to the proceeds from the first installment until its second week, they are going almost the same way.

This time the accumulated is only 1% below the second week of Venom, which is not so bad especially if we think that we are in a pandemic time. At that time, its second weekend closed it with USD $ 35 million, that is, 56% less than its opening. It is clear that all is not lost for the Tom Hardy film, since it is expected that by the middle of the following week it will add a total of USD $ 150 million nationally, which would still keep it in the average of the first two films of the film. phase 4 of the MCU.

It is worth mentioning that Venom 2 He is still sure of his second place at the box office, which is good, but he will still have to fight with other titles that managed to stay leaders for several consecutive weeks, as was the case with Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% who stayed four weeks in the first place, while films that were released almost 3 months ago like Jungle Cruise – 70% or Free Guy: Taking Control – 96% are still in the Top 10.

Of course, this weekend’s leader will be No Time to Die – 83%, which has just been released in the United States and looks to be one of the highest grossing films, especially because of the impact it generated in the countries where it was released eight days before. The stakes are that Daniel Craig’s latest James Bond film will close Sunday night with $ 60 million in its US theatrical debut; quite a positive number for a film that has an adult audience.