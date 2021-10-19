Last weekend Venom: Carnage Liberado premiered in Mexico – 45% directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy, a film that has been awaited by fans of Spider-Man’s enemy symbiote since Venom was released – 35% in 2018. To tell the truth, it could be said that the public’s response has been neutral, and what they appreciate the most is the interpretation of the protagonist, but there are still things that do not seem as convincing as the fact that there is a greater focus on the relationship between the creature and Eddie, while the action scenes still seem to be insufficient.

Despite this, its impact at the box office is notable, at least in Mexico. One of the biggest concerns was that it would have a significant drop in income between its first weekend and the second, as happened in the United States where during its second week – it premiered there before – it registered a 76% decrease. Something worrisome. In Mexican cinemas, although lower revenues were recorded, they are not so catastrophic.

Last night, the film closed its second week, remaining in the number one position at the box office in our country with collections even higher than those of the other productions that are being exhibited. In fact, the farewell to Daniel Craig as James Bond is the one that has registered a significant decrease in its third week on the billboard, this despite the fact that in its premiere it was in first place.

According to Canacine’s weekly report, Venom 2 obtained this week $ 89.6 million, reflecting an accumulated of $ 342.8 million, 1.2 million new attendees, and a total of 5 million. Halloween Kills: The night is not over yet – 63% had a lower opening than expected, since in its premiere it raised $ 26.1 million and 392.1 thousand attendees in general; It remains to be seen if it survives in the top 5 for the next few weeks.

In third place is another debut film: The Addams Family 2 – 20% that earned $ 23.2 million and received 369.2 thousand attendees. At number four is No time to die – 83%, which in the last seven days raised $ 12.6 million, with a cumulative total of $ 105.2 million, 149.4 thousand new attendees, and a general total of 1.3 million viewers. Closing the top 5 is The Last Duel – 86% of Ridley Scott who started his career with $ 6.8 million and 74.7 thousand attendees.

The dark house – 88%, meanwhile, had a notable drop from position 3 to number 6, with $ 547 thousand raised this week and a cumulative of $ 25.9 million, during four weeks it has received 406.5 thousand viewers in the exhibition halls. However, not all tapes tend to fall in position, such is the case of Fatima, who debuted in ninth place and managed to climb to seventh with $ 431.2 thousand in her weekly income, accumulating a total of $ 1.9 million and 31.4 thousand attendees received since its premiere.

Finally, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% rank eighth during their week seven on the undercard. Marvel Studios’ most recent film reported a total of $ 153.4 million during its time on theaters in Mexico, and has been seen in theaters by 2.3 million people. We will have to observe the evolution of this list as the next releases arrive.



