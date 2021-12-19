The year is a few weeks away, and the major media are beginning to publish their lists of the best and worst. Zack Snyder fans recently celebrated Variety putting up Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% among the best of the year, and now Marvel fans will lament that Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% is among the worst of the year. The Venom sequel – 35% received much more positive reviews than its predecessor, but it was not enough for the staff of this medium to give it the honor of not being on the list of worst films.

Venom: Carnage Freed appears alongside films like Cherry – 27%, starring Tom Holland and directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, responsible for Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%; Music by Sia – 35%, the controversial music drama directed by singer Sia; Benedetta – 87%, directed by Paul Verhoeven, director of RoboCop: The Defender of the Future – 88% and Invasion – 63%; and C’mon C’mon – 100%, a Mike Mills drama starring Joaquin Phoenix, among others. The critic Peter Debruge was the one who put Venom: Carnage Freed Among the worst of the year, and while some will disagree, you can read what is said in Variety about the film below:

A sloppy sequel to one of the worst movies in Marvel canon, Tom Hardy’s return as symbiote-infected Eddie Brock promised to up the ante by introducing Venom’s blood-red rival, Carnage. […] this wasted opportunity should have taken the time to address what the previous film did wrong, such as animating critters with excess caffeine and seriously compromised PG-13 sensitivity. Ergo, what should have been an epic mutant showdown is undermined by incoherent direction and more cartoonish CGI.

Taking into account the quality of series and superhero movies that we had this year like WandaVision – 95%, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Suicide Squad – 91% and Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, it is understandable that the sequel to Venom is relegated, and it is not a film that stands out, except for the fact that it is entertaining, but really seeing it reminds us of the criticism that the first installment received, which placed it at the same height as the superhero films that appeared in the first years of the new century, and they did not refer to the good ones, like X-Men – 81% or Spider-Man – 89%, but to the bad ones like Daredevil: The Man Without Fear – 44% or Catwoman – 9%.

Venom: Carnage Freed was directed by Andy Serkis, who is best known for his motion-capture performances in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – 96%, Planet of the Apes: War – 93% and Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%. As a director he has credits in the films A Reason To Live – 67% and Mowgli: Tales from the Jungle Book – 48%. Tom Hardy returned to the role of Eddie Brock, alongside Michelle Williams as Anne and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kassady / Carnage.

We don’t know what the next installment of Venom, but what we do know is that there are plans for him at some point to face Spider-Man from Tom holland. It’s unclear how this will happen, but if Marvel and Sony were able to bring back Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and Jamie Foxx as Electro, it won’t be hard for them to find a way to put Tom hardy Y Tom holland in the same movie.

