Just yesterday the long-awaited sequel to Venom – 35% – hit Mexican theaters and has already broken box office records. Venom: Carnage Freed – 45%, follows the character of Eddie Brock after the events of the film released in 2018, and this time he must face a formidable enemy, Cletus Kasady / Carnage.

According to a Sony statement, the film has already broken the Wednesday premiere record, Venom: Carnage Freed It has the best Wednesday opening in history, and is already the most successful film on its opening day during the Covid-19 pandemic. These results are cause for celebration, as the film exhibition industry was greatly affected by the pandemic, and thanks to the premieres of major blockbusters it has been slowly recovering.

Before succeeding in Mexico, in other countries it had very positive numbers, and in just five days it exceeded US $ 100 million at the local box office (United States and Canada). According to Sony’s statement, it is expected that Venom: Carnage Freed exceed the collection of the first film in Mexico.

The film is directed by Andy Serkis, best known for his acting roles in The Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes and Star Wars film sagas. In his role as director, he has directed two feature films, Una Razón Para Vivir – 67% and Mowgli: Tales from the Jungle Book – 48%. In the cast we find Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom, Michelle Williams as Anne, Naomie Harris as Shriek and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady / Carnage.

Unlike some superhero movies that this year were released in theaters and streaming at the same time, Venom: Carnage Freed had an exclusive theatrical release, helping to further drive the affected industry in these times of pandemic.

Venom is a character much loved by fans, he first emerged as a villain but in several stories he has been portrayed as an anti-hero, and it is these last stories that served as the inspiration for the 2018 film and its newly released sequel. Venom: Carnage Freed brings another character from the comics and animated series that has fascinated fans for decades, the villain Carnage.

Neither Venom neither Venom: Carnage Freed They have managed to convince the specialized critics as to their quality, but most of the reviews highlight how entertaining they are. The public has also recognized that quality, and the proof is the box office success of both installments. Cases where well-reviewed films fail to raise enough money are well known, and other cases where films are poorly reviewed and despised by the public as well.

One of the most interesting aspects of Venom is that it will somehow connect with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, eventually taking on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Fans have waited for that movie encounter for decades, and the first time it happened was disappointing, in Spider-Man 3 – 63%, as the Venom from that adaptation was not true to the comics.

The superhero cinema has not lost momentum in these years, despite the fact that some have long predicted the boredom of the subgenre, and in addition to the success of Venom: Carnage Freed, we must remember the recent triumphs of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, Black Widow – 87% and The Suicide Squad – 91%. While the latter two were not as blockbuster, they had good audience numbers on their respective streaming platforms.

