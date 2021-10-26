This week, one of the most anticipated films in the world made its debut on the Mexican billboard, which was one of the many victims of the delays caused by the pandemic. Dune – 75%, by Denis Villeneuve, not only means the arrival of one of the director’s most ambitious projects, despite the fact that he already has quite recognized titles such as Blade Runner 2049 – 88%, Arrival – 94% or Sicario: No Man’s Land – 94% also brings with it a huge cast.

Keep reading: The Matrix Resurrections hampered the filming of Venom: Carnage Freed

But the high expectations for the film go even further, and it is one of the most difficult novels to adapt to the big screen, perhaps for all the science fiction that surrounds the world of Frank Herbert. His first adaptation, Dunas – 56%, was a failure, but the title gained fame for being one of the frustrated projects of the Chilean artist Alejandro Jodorowsky, which would involve figures of the stature of HR Giger (creator of the Alien monster – El Octavo Passenger – 97%), Salvador Dalí and Mick Jagger.

This new version has received quite positive reviews, and it is even considered that it could have an important place during the next awards season. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård and Josh Brolin, it hit theaters in Mexican theaters this weekend, and made its second-place debut at the ticket office.

Like every week, Canacine presented its collection count where, to the surprise of many, Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% remains intact after three weeks of exhibition. It is true that Andy Serkis’s film has not received the best reviews and viewers are not entirely satisfied with the result, however, the popularity of the character of the symbiote, so important in the Spider-Man comics, does not lose its appeal. .

Continue with: Dune breaks box office record for movies with simultaneous theatrical release and HBO Max

The second installment of Venom – 35% raised $ 42 million from October 18 to 24, generating a total of $ 407.9 million during its entire exhibition; in addition, it received 646 thousand new attendees, adding a total of 6 million. DuneFor its part, it started its journey last Thursday with $ 40.1 million and 494.1 thousand viewers, perhaps if it had the first three days of the week it would be at the height of the Sony movie or even it would have surpassed it.

Halloween Kills: The night is not over yet – 63%, meanwhile, fell one place to third place with $ 14 million raised this week and a cumulative $ 49.2 million throughout its two weeks on the billboard. In addition, 214.3 thousand attendees came to its theaters, a total of 776.3 thousand since its premiere. The Addams Family 2 – 20% also finished its second week of projection, this one with $ 12.1 million and $ 41.9 million accumulated, not forgetting its 202.5 thousand attendees and 701.1 thousand in total.

It may interest you: Halloween Kills: The night is not over yet | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

Fifth, there is the debut of a new animated film called Ron Da Error – 90%, which goes almost unnoticed with its $ 8.7 million and 139.7 my viewers. This is followed by No Time to Die – 83% that, despite having been a topic of conversation since before its premiere, is now in its fourth week on the billboard with $ 6.4 million and a cumulative of $ 115.8 million, without forgetting that over four weeks it already received 1.4 million people.