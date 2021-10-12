The last two weeks have been completely dominated by The Squid Game – 100%, Netflix’s Korean series that took the global web by storm and is still influencing consumers. It was released on September 17 and quickly became the most watched globally; but there is a new title (at least on the platform) that has come to take away the first place. We’re talking about Venom – 35%, the 2018 film that hit the global box office and recently had a sequel. Venom: Carnage Unleashed Success – 45% fuels its predecessor’s new triumph on Netflix.

The last two weeks have been completely dominated by Squid game, the Korean Netflix series that took the global web by storm and is still influencing consumers. It was released on September 17 and quickly became the most watched globally; but there is a new title (at least on the platform) that has come to take away the first place. Is about Venom, the 2018 film that hit the global box office and recently had a sequel. The success of Venom: Carnage Freed fuels the new triumph of its predecessor on Netflix.

The streaming industry is a business that in relatively few years has become a fundamental part of everyday life. 30 years ago people watched TV series and movies on specific channels with scheduled times; Netflix came to change the rules of the game by offering content at any time of the day for a subscription cost, and better yet, over time it was able to sell exclusive premieres and media impact that cannot be seen on alternate channels or on the movie screen. .

The Squid Game is one of those products designed for streaming, a collaboration of the company with South Korean talent that has paid off. The success of the series was instantaneous, impressing national and international viewers with its rawness. The plot tells us about hundreds of short-money gamblers who accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games, however, inside an irresistible prize and an unexpected risk await them. The Squid Game It is the most successful Korean series created by Netflix, a triumph that has not gone unnoticed by anyone, not even among American talk shows.

This October 10 came Venom to the requested streaming platform. The film opened in 2018 and made more than $ 800 million at the box office, yet it was far from getting good reviews from the press and fans. It presents the story of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), a journalist who begins to suspiciously investigate the Life Foundation, led by respected scientist Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed). Upon discovering that experiments with humans and alien life forms are being conducted there, he will do everything possible to bring these excesses out into the open, however, along the way he will meet an unexpected ally.

The euphoria caused by Venom: Let There Be Carnage has transformed Venom in the number one product of the Top 10 in Mexico, stealing its place of honor from The Squid Game and crowning itself as the most seen in the country. Will the Dangerous Games series be able to regain its place on the ambitious list? We will have to wait through the days to find out.

Spoilers. The post-credits scene of Venom 2 He made it very clear to us that the character will arrive in the MCU at some advanced point in the adventure and that he will team up with Spider-Man (or will he face him?). Remember that Sony has the cinematographic rights to Spider-Man and all the characters linked to him, so Marvel Studios must ask permission to use them. It is clear that there are many plans for Spidey and his associates, which will be a surprise to fans of superhero movies; maybe we can’t even imagine everything to come.

The next superhero movie to hit theaters is Eternals, a diverse adventure that will introduce an entirely new team to the MCU. Fans will be able to enjoy it on November 5.

