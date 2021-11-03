Ventaneando, Daniel Bisogno criticizes the situation on Ocaña | Instagram

Undoubtedly something that has always characterized Daniel Bisogno, subordinate of Pati Chapoy in the program Windowing It is the so direct and clear way of saying your opinion, therefore your comments on the case of Octavio Ocana, they would attract the attention of some and the repudiation of others.

This is because he decided to criticize not only the authorities who have become the protagonists of this case, but also the 22-year-old actor himself born in Villahermosa, Tabasco.

The famous television host, has earned the admiration of millions, precisely for being somewhat crude in terms of his witty comments, of course, in certain situations he is quite successful despite being a bit cruel.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña filter video where they take his life, they affirm

On November 1, this video was shared on the program’s channel, it lasts 55:26 minutes, but at 1:55 p.m. is where Bisogno shares his opinion about it, we will share it with you right away.

As happened in one of the broadcasts of the program, where Pati Chapoy was not present, surely for this reason she took the opportunity to give her opinion, since her boss constantly tells her to lower some tones.

Daniel bisogno He mentioned in the video that was shared on Ventaneando’s YouTube channel, that Octavio Ocaña was fleeing from the authorities for some reason, that there should always be reasons why there is a persecution.

According to the driver’s words, he mentioned that no one flees from a situation just because, he must have had some very serious reason to do so, perhaps it was because “he was hiding something”, as if to risk his life.

The driver also mentioned that it seemed incredible to him the fact that the authorities who were in the place, which in fact were quite a few, should not touch anything on the scene.The only job they have in those cases is to cordon off the site and wait for the specialists expert witnesses.

This is done with all the scenes according to the protocols that must be followed, however those who were in the place and in the videos that have been shared were touching everything around them.

Another thing that has also outraged many people is that the authorities who were in that place did nothing to help him at the time, because in another video that was shared, Octavio Ocaña was still alive.