One of the goals of virtually all Twitter users is to achieve the long-awaited verification, a process that is already active in Spain after a break of several years. And a new event on the social network has recalled the importance of reviewing these kinds of procedures, because Jack Dorsey’s platform you have verified a fake account.

Something that becomes even more serious if we take into account that said verification was intended to the Minister of Finance of Norway, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum. Although the consequences of this ruling have not gone unnoticed, the fault has not been Twitter, but the Norwegian executive himself.

More specifically, from the Prime Minister’s Office and the NSM, that is, the Norwegian Security Authority, which would have shared a false Twitter account to carry out the verification. And it is that the minister Vedum has never had a Twitter account.

A Twitter error

It all dates back to September, when Vedum was elected Minister of Finance. Apparently, this election caused that last month several users will create fake accounts of Norwegian politicians. One of them was that of Vedum, posing as the minister. It got to the point that the Ministry account had to warn that Vedum did not have an account, and that it would denounce the accounts created.

Vi ønsker å informere om at finansminister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum ikke har privat Twitter. Kontoer som dukker opp i hans navn er derfor falske og vil bli rapportert. – Finansdepartementet (@Finansdep) October 18, 2021

According to the Norwegian technology portal NRKbeta, both the NSM and the Prime Minister’s Office, after the elections, were dedicated to verifying the personal accounts of the politicians who were new in office. For this reason, they sent a series of accounts of said politicians to Twitter, and The fake account that got the verification was sneaked into them.

An account that was also problematic, because it did not stop launching political proclamations totally contrary to the party of Vedum. Apparently, Twitter granted the verification to said account, something that Anne Kristin Hjuske herself, head of communications of the Minister’s Office, has confirmed, attributing this problem to an error.

Account deleted

According to Hjuske, the account “has been deleted and we have ensured that no more fake accounts have been verified.” In addition, the procedures responsible for the verifications would be being reviewed so that this “does not happen again”. The most widely accepted theory is that someone within the Bureau had been misled by Vedum’s fake account, causing it to be included for the verification process.

Recall that the almost 4-year stoppage of Twitter verification was due to the fact that the social network had introduced mechanisms to prevent false accounts from being approved. Shortly after introducing this system, several fake accounts were verified and Twitter had to stop the procedure to resume it in September.

