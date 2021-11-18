Seeing what is being paid for pitching in the current free agency of the Major League Baseball – MLB, specifically those $ 25 million that the Houston Astros paid for Justin Verlander, the unknown is not born of how much then is the true value of the contract from Jacob deGrom, star launcher of the Mets from New York.

For many fans and supporters, Jacob deGrom is the best or one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball, and as they say, talent is worth money, but looking at what teams are paying for pitchers in the current free agency, He makes something clear to us, that the New York Mets have a great arm but at a “bargain” (economic) cost.

deGrom, a brilliant pitcher, but that although injuries have marginalized him a bit the last two years, perhaps if he were a free agent he would be waiting for a contract of many millions and although he charges them with the Mets, pitchers with some inactivity in MLB and older, they are getting amounts of money that leave to be desired, such is the case of Noah Syndergaard, Justin Verlander and even José Berrios.

What is the deGrom contract like?

The two-time Cy Young Award winner, three-time All-Star and rookie of the year, for the Mets, is under a contract of five (5) seasons for 137 million dollars, which if we go into detail, in the coming season 2022 of Big leagues he will charge about $ 35,500,000.00, something juicy, yes, but for many it should be something more for all his talent on the mound.

Let’s compare

Verlander, nearly 40 years old and with two seasons of inactivity in MLB, signed for more than $ 20 million with the Astros Syndergaard, signed for $ 21 million with the Angels and has played 34 games in three years

So, how much is deGrom worth with all his repertoire, talent and even what he offers with the bat at only 33 years old?

In my humble opinion, seeing all this, it is worth more than what it charges, without a doubt …

Reasons

It is no secret to anyone that age could be a ghost for this pitcher of the Mets, because his debut in the MLB was 26 years old and when he can opt for free agency, he will be 35, a few years considered and perhaps it will prevent him from signing for more than $ 120 million.

However, deGrom is involved in the discussion of MLB’s top pitchers with Gerrit Cole, Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer, a reason that for many fans, makes him worth more than $ 300 million.

conclusion

To close, there is no doubt that sometimes the MLB market is somewhat unfair and is currently insane, because if inactive pitchers with high age are worth that amount, this star right of the Mets would be by all his numbers in the fight to be one of the best paid in the game, personally, I think deGrom is worth more than he charges and looking at these contracts, even more.

But there is no doubt that if the Mets starter had debuted a little younger, he could have become one of the highest paid in the history of the Mets. MLB.

Their numbers

deGrom In the majors, he has a lifetime WAR of 43.4, a 2.50 ERA, 77 wins, 53 losses, a 1,011 WHIP and a total of 1,505 strikeouts in 1,261.2 innings of work.