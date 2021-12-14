The world of Spanish cinema is in mourning. Veronica Forqué she was found dead at her home in Madrid, Spain. The 66-year-old actress was found by the emergency services that did everything to save her, after receiving a call for help, as reported by the . agency. The tragic news of his death comes weeks after he spoke openly of the hard times he was going through after his depression worsened. The first lines of investigation suggest that the actress, who was Pedro Almodóvar’s muse, would have taken her own life.

© GettyImagesVerónica Forqué on one of her last red carpets at this year’s Goya, last March

Just a few weeks ago, Verónica Forqué had her last appearance on television. The Madrid actress participated in the Masterchef Celebrity program in its sixth edition, where on more than one occasion she spoke about the moments that marked her life. The intensity of the cooking reality show and various circumstances related to her physical and emotional health led her to leave the show, saying goodbye with the following message: “I’m not feeling well, I’m exhausted. I have fought for ten weeks, the experience of the best of my life … What a pity, I am sorry I cannot measure up, but I cannot, the body cannot, I cannot with my soul. I’ll be back when I’m good, ”the Kika star confessed before leaving the show, which was recorded between May and July this year.

As for his last public appearance, HELLO! Spain reported that this occurred a couple of weeks ago at the designer’s fashion show Eduardo Navarrete, whom he met on Masterchef Celebrity. They were such good friends that Forqué paraded in the presentation of the Navarrete Supermarket line in the San Antón market in Madrid.

© @ eduardonavarreteoficial Eduardo Navarrete and Verónica Forqué had a great friendship

Navarrete spoke with RTVE Digital and commented that he had contact with Forqué in the hours before his death: “I can’t believe it. I can not believe it. On Saturday I sent him a message to meet for lunch and he answered me yesterday Sunday at 1:15 pm saying that he was not at his best and that we would meet when he was more animated. I am in shock!”.

The presenter Juanma Castaño, winner of the Mastechef Celebrity giver, dedicated a heartfelt message to him on his social networks: “We are broken. One of the most beautiful and special people I have ever met in my life. Thank you Vero: you made me laugh, scream, reflect and almost cry. In this difficult time, a hug to your family and closest friends. We say goodbye to an incredible actress, a unique character. La Forqué, there will be no other like it ”.