

Verónica Forque, one of the Almodovar girls, takes her own life

Sad news for the entertainment world, 66-year-old Spanish actress Verónica Forque takes her own life, whom the world knew as one of the Almodovar girls.

The actress who was a couple of months ago pparticipating in MasterChef Celebrity in the Spanish version, he would have made the decision to take his own life in the middle of a great depressive picture.

According to several Spanish media, including the newspaper El País, Madrid police reportedly received a call from the residents of Forque in the early hours of Monday. What did the complaint say? That there was a neighbor trying to commit suicide.

When the police arrived at the scene, and after forcing the door of the apartment, found the lifeless body of the actress from the movie ‘What have I done to deserve this?’ by Pedro Almodovar.

Although the way in which he would have taken his life has not been confirmed, the news shocked not only the public, but his colleagues and the artistic environment in general. Almodovar, from his production company ‘El Deseo’ sent a few words to whoever was his muse not only in ‘What have I done to deserve this?’, but also in ‘Matador’ and ‘Kika’.

“The void that it leaves in our lives and our cinema is irretrievable. An extraordinary actress and an irreplaceable person with whom we had the honor of working and sharing life has left. Have a good trip, Veronica“Says the statement.

Veronica leaves behind only one daughter, Maria, 31. According to several Spanish media reports, The young woman would have arrived with a heartbroken friend at her mother’s apartment to recognize her body. People close to both said that they had a very close and fraternal relationship.

Despite that, Maria would not only be shocked, but also very surprised, because nothing would have made her suspect that her mother could make such a drastic and sad decision.

How we tell you, Her last job on TV was participating in ‘MasterChef Celebrity’, a reality show that she left before being eliminated because he assured that he was surpassing it.

“The truth, I am regular. I need to rest. In the last team cooking test I was exhausted. I’m not throwing in the towel. But this time you have to be humble and say: ‘I can’t take it anymore‘”He said as he left the show.

No further details have been revealed about the steps that will be followed in his dismissal, or how the police process will continue, since the reasons for his death are still being investigated and confirmed.

