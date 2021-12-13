Verónica Forque, the actress was found lifeless in Spain | AP

Verónica Forqué has shocked all of Spain after the news that she was found lifeless at her home, the so-called “Almodovar girl“I was 66 years old.

The actress Verónica Forqué would have reappeared recently in the contest of “MasterChef Celebrity“In Spain, so from the program and the producer,” Shine Iberia “, they have expressed solidarity with the various expressions of condolences, lamenting” the loss of an extraordinary professional and a wonderful person, “they commented.

It was the . agency that confirmed to the National Police department the moment in which someone called the emergency number, at 12:49 to notify about “a person who allegedly had taken his own life,” it was the ” awarded with four Goya awards “.

Verónica Forqué, the actress located lifeless in Spain. Photo: .

It is presumed that it would be the maid who worked for Verónica who would find her in her bathroom, so she would notify a neighbor and 112 respectively, according to the newspaper. com

Upon arriving at the actress’s home in Madrid, the medical services could not have done anything to save the star’s life, Veronica Forqué, according to what the Europa Press agency confirmed.

The news has left consternation in Spain and collaborators and close friends of the famous and “film director”, who have manifested before this unfortunate news.

The void it leaves in our lives and our cinema is irretrievable, said Pedro Almodovar’s producer about his departure.

Similarly, the actor, Antonio Banderas, manifested himself on his Twitter account with an emotional message dedicated to the also “theatre actress“, whom he remembered in a very special way.

Goodbye Verónica Forqué. I worked with her years ago and my memory is that of a sweet, spiritual woman and a good companion. D.E.P.

Who was Verónica Forqué?

Verónica Forqué Vázquez-Vigo was born on December 1 in Madrid, Spain. In life he had an extensive professional career in film, theater and television.

Daughter of the Spanish film producer and director, José María Forqué, had a great talent for comedy and drama, and played more than 80 characters throughout her career.