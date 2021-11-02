Verónica Montes leaves La Casa de los Famosos without saying goodbye | INSTAGRAM

Veronica Montes was eliminated from the famous house this Monday a Reality show from Telemundo It has been a great success and it could be said that much more than expected, thanks to all the controversy that happens inside the house.

In fact, celebrities were recently punished for plotting against Manelyk and Alicia Machado. Finally Veronica was the 10th eliminated of the Show.

Despite the fact that in the middle of crying he said goodbye to Cristina, Pablo, Kelvin and Gigi, He did not feel like saying goodbye to Alicia or Manelyk, something that caused laughter and comments about it.

“So it is that you cannot care if a person who gives you totally and completely the same thing that you never shared a conversation of more than 10 minutes with her or that simply does not interest me or is an aha .. I mean it’s okay or is that for me the truth my peace of mind, because yes, suddenly it was “there I wanted to say this and the bull, but that does not happen,” Manelyk commented with Machado.

Alicia replied: “I tell you something, we return to the same thing, this is a competition, you know it better than I do and people with whom you click and when you are very strong they throw bad vibes to me, it is not the first time that happens to me. When you are indifferent Nobody peels you but when they see you strong they say “no ni m @ dr3s”, then when they start looking for the black guy in the rice and then go ahead “.

In addition, Verónica commented that her stay in the house was quite complicated. 70 days seemed like a year and they seemed eternal but she learned a lot from each of the companions who are still inside.

He also commented that he has many true friendships and for a lifetime that is what matters most to him about this experience that he was never going to live and now that he did, he loved it but considers that he would not lock himself up again.

In addition, the actress also received a visit from her partner named Adrián who was in charge of giving her a ring in the middle of the program, however, they were doubting when they asked about the future of their relationship because according to what they said they had many things to talk about in addition to when this calmer would be the moment to make the decisions that you want to make.

This week the rules change within the house of celebrities and there will no longer be a week leader, but there will be tests to determine who will be the first finalist.

There is no doubt that this program will continue to make users and viewers enjoy each situation, the outcome remains to be seen, which will surely be the most interesting thanks to all the rivalries and alliances that have arisen at the last minute.