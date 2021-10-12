Courtesy Telemundo Veronica Montes

There is no doubt that “La Casa de los Famosos” has captured the attention of the entire Telemundo audience who, night after night, sit and watch the daily events of the celebrities who remain confined in a mansion, overcoming challenges and forging strategies to so be one who keeps the 200.00000 in cash.

All those who are still competing today with the aim of winning the coveted prize, are aware that every movement inside the house is being monitored at all times, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and registered by the lens of more than 50 cameras and 60 microphones.

Among the celebrities who are still in the house are: soap opera actress Gaby Spanic, singer Pablo Montero, actress Gisella Aboumrad, Verónica Montes, Christian de la Campa, Kelvin Noeh Renteria, Cristina Eustace and Alicia Machado who, despite much drama, and various controversies, are determined to achieve their goal, as difficult as this may seem.

Veronica Montes: “The actress falls in love”

Veronica Montes is a Peruvian actress and model based in Mexico, where she has had participation in different television productions that, at 41 years old, have given her a relatively important name in the world of entertainment in Spanish, being her most remembered characters in ‘El Lord of the Skies’, ‘Dad to All Mother’, ‘Bought Love’, ‘Love Dog’ and ‘Evaluna’.

Montes began his career in television at just 3 years old, when he was already participating in television commercials and since then, he has not stopped working in front of television screens.

In “La Casa de los Famosos”, Veronica Montes did something she had never experienced; a Reality format. Since she arrived, the girl had a controversial affair with the already eliminated actor Jorge Aravena, and in fact, she received a visit from a lover, so the drama has not diminished in the trajectory of the beautiful Peruvian with blue eyes.

Veronica Montes: The challenge of 100 questions in 5 minutes

The beautiful Veronica has never been hermetic with her personal life, and that is why she decided to take on the challenge of answering 100 questions, as fast as she can in five minutes and the result is not only a lot of fun, but it also opens us up a bit. eyes on the talented actress.

He drew attention that he replied that in fact he did not have a boyfriend despite what he has lived inside the house, he also assured that his desire is to get married and have children, he confessed to being an animal lover, he also assured that he would be willing to go out with someone who He is not famous, and he also said that he has a special affection for each of the projects in which he has participated.

As if that were not enough, she said that at 13 she had her first boyfriend, and that unfortunately they have been unfaithful to her, that her official career as an actress began at 15 years old, her favorite movie is Mr and Mrs Smith, and she also revealed that she exercises daily.

Don’t miss the video with more information here!