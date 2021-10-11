10/11/2021 at 12:01 CEST

Marc del rio

Marco Verratti It’s one of the PSG emblems. Arrived at the French team in the summer of 2012, the Italian has settled in the center of the field being one of the essential pillars of the Parisian ensemble. At 28 years old, and after having conquered last summer the Eurocup, Verratti has granted an interview to ‘France info’ in which he has reviewed the current situation, as well as his future plans once I left PSG.

Verratti affirmed that the conquest of the last European Championship has been one of the greatest joys that the world of football has given him: “It is something that It will accompany me all my life, it is the greatest emotion I have experienced in football. Win over England at home and then come back home and meet my family again it was something precious “, remember.

Return to Pescara before hanging up your boots

The Italian, who He arrived in France at the age of 18 from Pescara, did not hide that would like to return to the Italian team before hanging up the boots: “When I leave PSG, I will go back to Pescara. There I have family and friends, as well as the sea and the mountains, “explained Verratti. Although to see the player return home, still we will have to wait a few seasons: “I still have a year left and I know I want to stay at PSG “.

Verratti praises PSG: “He has given me everything”

A declaration of love towards the Parisian club that leaves behind that summer of 2017 in which the Italian was very close to arriving at Barça. Now, Verratti only has words of thanks for Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s team: “PSG has given me everything, the opportunity to play with great players and great games. I’m in love with this club and I always try to do my best to return that trust that they have given me, “he concluded.