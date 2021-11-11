11/11/2021 at 10:44 CET

.

After achieving two consecutive victories in Austin and Mexico Max Verstappen (Red Bull) arrives this weekend in Brazil as the reinforced leader of the Formula 1 World Championship most exciting of the last decade and has Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) in 19 points, The appointment at the Interlagos circuit, in Sao Paulo, recovers the sprint qualifying race format (after Silverstone and Monza) and will distribute a total of 29 points (three, two and one points to the first three on the sprint, in addition to the usual ones on Sunday), which could be decisive in the outcome of the championship, with 4 grand prizes remaining.

Verstappen, from 24 years old, he added his ninth victory of the season at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico, on a great day for Red Bull that was completed with his teammate’s third place Sergio Pérez, first Mexican to get on the podium in a Grand Prix of his country. And with the Austrian team located one point behind Mercedes in the Constructors’ World Championship (478.5-477.5).

Brazil will close the American tour, a week before the debutant Qatar opens the Middle East tour. To continue with another premiere on the premier class calendar, the Saudi Arabian GP: seven days before the closing of Abu Dhabi, scheduled for December 12.

Max, on a roll

After turning Red Bull’s dominance around on Saturday, Mercedes – which took the front row in Mexico – was surprised at the first exchange by a brilliant Verstappen, which in the first corner was already running in the lead. Valtteri Bottas started from the ‘pole’, he played with the Australian Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and finished fifteenth; and his only contribution to his team was the fastest lap (and with it the extra point) that he snatched from the young Dutch star in the last lap. But at the end of the race, Bottas was criticized by his boss Toto Wolff and also by Hamilton “for leaving the door open for Verstappen at the start.”

After his spectacular departure, ‘Mad Max’ drove smoothly to an overwhelming victory (+17 seconds to finish with Hamilton), which endangers the British’s intention to achieve an unprecedented eighth crown that would make him the most successful rider of all time, a year after having equaled the historical record of seven German titles Michael Schumacher.

Stage of glory for Alonso

Interlagos, a track of 4,309 meters and 15 curves -five to the right- which will be given 71 laps on Sunday to complete a route of 305.9 kilometers; brings good memories to the two Spanish drivers, especially Fernando Alonso, who celebrated the achievement of his two World titles (2005 and 2006, with Renault).

For its part, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) signed the first of their five podiums in the premier class at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo. The 27-year-old from Madrid finished sixth in Mexico and is seventh in the World Cup, with 130.5 points, seven and a half less than his teammate Charles Leclerc, sixth in the championship and with whom he swapped places twice on Sunday. Ferrari rose to third place in the Constructors’ World Cup, which ranks 268.5 points, thirteen and a half more than McLaren.Alonso, 40, was ninth in the Red Bull Mexican party and occupies the tenth place of the contest, with 60 points, 14 more than his French colleague Esteban Ocon, eleventh. Alpine, who had not scored for two races, is still fifth, although now tied on points (106) with Alpha Tauri, the French team’s main threat in the World Team Championship.

The Brazilian Grand Prix will reach its forty-eighth edition and, except for the ten times it was run in Jacarepaguá (Rio de Janeiro), it has always had its headquarters in Interlagos: the second circuit with the highest altitude (about 800 meters above the level of the Mar) of the World Cup, although far from that of Mexico (at 2,240). The French Alain Prost holds the historical record of victories (six, five of them in Jacarepaguá) in a Grand Prix that the ‘Kaiser’ Schumacher it was scored four times.

Among the active, no one equals the three triumphs of the four-time German world champion Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin). Hamilton he won twice in Brazil (2016 and 2018), where the covid-19 pandemic prevented it from spreading last year; and where the last to climb to the top of the podium, in 2019, was precisely Verstappen.