11/12/2021 at 19:30 CET

Max verstappen it is living, without a doubt, its most intense year. And not only at the sports level. In January, the Dutch pilot officially confirmed his relationship with Kelly piquet, nine years older than him and former partner of the Russian Daniil Kvyat, with whom he has a 3-year-old daughter, Penelope. The beautiful young woman, who has worked in Formula E and is also a regular in the F1 paddock, is the daughter of the great Nelson Piquet, triple world champion of Formula 1 in the 80s (1981, 1983 and 1987).

It is the second time Verstappen ‘advance’ to Kvyat. At the 2016 Spanish GP, the two starred in an awkward press conference after Helmut Marko announce that Max and Danilil they were going to exchange their flyers starting from the Barcelona race. The Dutchman, then just 17 years old, was promoted to Red Bull and the Russian was ‘demoted’ to the Toro Rosso car. The doctor’ Marko he was right, because that weekend Max won his first grand prize.

Life goes on. Kelly and Kvyat they separated in March 2020, in the midst of a pandemic. AND Verstappen it did not take long to conquer it. The relationship has been consolidated in recent months and this week, coinciding with the Brazilian Grand Prix, Max He has been able to personally meet his famous three-time ‘father-in-law’, who has proudly shown him his impressive garage, with some of the cars he drove during his career. “It’s a dream, I would like to have a similar one in the future, with so many different cars. And I was delighted to be able to visit it & rdquor ;, he said Verstappen guided by Nelsol Piquet.

“We are not talking about Hamilton”

“We haven’t talked about this year’s title battle with Hamilton. I don’t need advice, I know what to do when I’m behind the wheel. So it was just a nice talk on a lot of different topics. I am a calm person and it’s nice to be able to spend time with the in-laws“, he commented Max upon arrival at the Interlagos circuit, when asked about the appointment: “It is not the first time I have spoken with Nelson, but it is the first time I have done it in person because until now we have chatted by videoconference & rdquor ;, he revealed.

And it is true that the ‘battles’ of Piquet they are not going to separate Max of his objective: he arrives in Brazil with a 19-point advantage over Lewis Hamilton, who, as if that were not enough, will penalize five places on the grid this Sunday after changing the internal combustion engine of his Mercedes. He comes from winning two consecutive races (Austin and Mexico). In addition, in his last race at Interlagos (2019), the Red Bull one was victorious against the ‘silver arrows’. In short, the ideal conditions for Verstappen to try to give the ‘lunge’ to the championship this weekend. In front of his father-in-law.