12/10/2021 at 4:44 PM CET

Lewis hamilton He led the free seconds of the Abu Dhabi GP, which this Sunday will proclaim the new world champion. The Briton, who after chaining three consecutive victories has cut 19 points from leader Max Verstappen and arrives at Yas Marina tied on points with the Red Bull driver, today left his rival at six tenths, although he does not lower his guard and expect a very close battle for the rest of the weekend.

At the end of the day, Hamilton He acknowledged that he has a good feeling and praised the modifications made to the Yas Marina circuit, which is now noticeably faster: “It was good, it was a relatively decent day, I like the track and the changes that have been made so that be much more pleasant and much more fluent “, has valued the English.

About Verstappen and Red Bull, Lewis considers that at the moment of truth, they will be very close: “Obviously it seems that everything is tight between us, but in terms of rhythm it is still a bit unknown, but yes, I am sure that we will be very close as well. We have been in the previous races. Our car is not bad, it got a little worse in FP1 and then after some changes it got better in the second session. Now we just have to decipher the data and try to figure out how we can improve, where we can go. we focus. But otherwise, everything feels good. “

“I feel good, I feel very good with my body and, as I said, I think we have taken some steps forward, so we will try to perfect it tonight and we will come back tomorrow with strength,” he concluded Hamilton.