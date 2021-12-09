12/09/2021

On at 15:19 CET

After signing an outstanding season, Max verstappen He could have chosen the World Cup weeks ago, but the reaction of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, winners of the last three races, has reduced to nothing the 19 points advantage that Red Bull had in Mexico. After a controversial battle in Jeddah last weekend, tempers are very heated.

Verstappen received a five-second penalty for taking advantage off the court while fighting Hamilton, who called him “fucking crazy & rdquor; by radio. After the race and after testifying before the stewards, the Dutchman was punished with another 10 seconds for doing a ‘brake test’, braking sharply in front of Lewis, which touched him from behind.

“We have had many victories and good moments this year, we have been very competitive as a team, we can be satisfied and proud. It is going to be an exciting race and we want to finish the season in the best possible way. We have lost a bit of rhythm in the last few races but I hope that is not the case this weekend & rdquor ;, he emphasizes Max, who considers himself aggrieved by the latest FIA decisions: “I think in Arabia I was just competing hard. What happened to me did not deserve any penalty and the other two people who did it did not receive one. The criticisms are always there. But it is unfair that they treat me differently from other drivers. Clearly other drivers can get away with it, and I can’t.

In the press conference of the ‘morbid’ that Verstappen and Hamilton have shared today in Yas Marina, both have had a very different reaction when they have been commented on the letter from the FIA ​​race director Michael Masi to the teams to warn them about the possibility of sanctions or disqualification in the event of an accident this Sunday: “ It is good that they do so because this type of situation has already occurred in the past and precautions are being taken & rdquor ;, he said Hamilton. For its part, Verstappen He has been more forceful in his response: “I know what is in the regulations, they do not need to remind us. They haven’t added anything new & rdquor ;.