12/13/2021

On at 17:18 CET

It was already clear to Max Verstappen even before sealing the title in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Dutch driver has always been in favor of taking the 1 champion in the car if you have the opportunity and now his dream has come true.

# 1 is reserved for the defending champion since the permanent bib system was introduced in 2014. Max always raced # 33 in Formula 1, but the recently crowned champion told his country’s press that next year we will see him with that number on his Red Bull. “Yes, I will use it. How many times can you do it? I don’t know, maybe this is the only time in my life that I can do it. I think it’s the best number, and I’ll put it on the car & rdquor ;, Max explained.

Number 1 will return to the Gran Circo for the first time since 2014, when Sebastian Vettel He wore it in, curiously, the Red Bull. Hamilton always rejected it and Rosberg retired after being champion in 2016.

These will be the numbers of the F1 grid in 2022:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

4. Lando Norris (McLaren)

5. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

6. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

9. Nikita Mazepin (Haas)

10. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

11. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

14. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

16. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

18. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

22. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

23. Alexander Albon (Williams)

24. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo)

31. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

44. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

47. Mick Schumacher (Haas)

55. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari)

63. George Russell (Mercedes)

77. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)