11/07/2021 at 21:50 CET

There is a lot of World Cup left. Four great prizes of maximum intensity. But surely today Max Verstappen has taken a giant step forward towards the achievement of his first Formula 1 title. The Dutch driver has won an overwhelming victory, the ninth of the season for him, at the Mexican Grand Prix and has reinforced his leadership, now standing 19 points ahead of Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), who was second. Sergio perez, with the stands of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, completely turned into it, it has been ’emptied’ to try to catch up with Hamilton in an agonizing end, but the Englishman has not given him a chance and Checo has had to settle for the ‘bronze’ and the reward of being the first Mexican rider to get on the podium in his country.

Exit with ‘morbid’

After being surprised by the Mercedes in qualifying and placing third on the grid, after Bottas and Hamilton, the mission of Verstappen passed by overtaking Hamilton at the start. Toto wolff he had given a lot of thought to the strategy. Ideally, Bottas would plug Max and help Lewis escape. With so many factors at stake and the precedents of Silverstone and Monza, the ‘morbid’ was served.

At the moment of truth, Hamilton has surpassed Bottas in a brilliant start, but the Finn lost sight of Verstappen at the crucial moment. The Dutchman found himself with the ‘gift’ of Hamilton’s slipstream and managed to reach the first stop in parallel with the two Mercedes, which he left behind in a risky maneuver.

Hamilton has been placed in the wake of Max and Ricciardo has hit Bottas car, which has spun causing great confusion, with accidents of Mick Schumacher and Tsunoda. The safety car took to the track before completing the first lap and when it retired, on the fourth, Verstappen has put the ‘direct’ to escape.

Worst case scenario for Hamilton

With Bottas sunk in the tail of the platoon and Sergio Pérez stalking him in third place with Red Bull, Hamilton has encountered the worst possible scenario and in just ten laps he was already giving 5 seconds to the leader of the World Championship. Verstappen it chained fast laps and the Autódromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez roared so that the ‘Czech‘will press Mercedes.

With a one-stop approach and waiting for the ‘dance’ to start in the pits, the difference of Verstappen and Hamilton It was already approaching 10 seconds and English was the first to enter. A very fast pit-stop that has not contributed anything to the race. “My tires are fine & rdquor ;, he said on the radio Max, who managed the situation perfectly and stopped five laps later than his rival.

Perez has stretched its stop to the maximum, on lap 40, to reach the final stage on tires 10 laps ‘fresher’ than those of Hamilton. The Mexican, who at the home grand prix has had the impressive support of his compatriots, was looking to surpass the seven-time champion and achieve a historic Red Bull double. He has narrowly missed it as Hamilton, who is playing for his eighth crown, has given him no chance at a dramatic finish.

Carlos Sainz, sixth on the grid, he has opted for the same strategy as ‘Checo’ and has delayed his ‘pit stop’ to the limit (43 laps) with the idea of ​​reaching Leclerc in the particular pulse of the Ferrari men for fifth place, but neither was the Madrid man able to beat his teammate and finished sixth.

It was definitely not the day of Bottas, which after climbing to points positions, has lost 11 seconds in a very slow stop by Mercedes. The collaboration of the Finn, who this season says goodbye to the team, has remained in a fast lap ‘in extremis’ (1.17.774), which has left Verstappen without it and has subtracted a point from the Dutch.

Fernando Alonso has minimized the damage on a low-performance weekend from Alpine. After falling yesterday in Q1, the Asturian has managed to finish 12th due to the number of penalties (5) among the pilots who have changed the power unit in Mexico. And after a lackluster start, he has managed to come back to ninth position, to finish in the points zone and again ahead of his teammate. Or with.

Brazil, next stop

With the second consecutive victory of Verstappen (third in Mexico for him), this time ahead of Hamilton and Perez, the passionate pulse that the Dutchman from Red Bull and the British from Mercedes are waging will arrive more unbalanced at the Interlagos circuit, which next week will host the Brazilian Grand Prix with ‘Mad Max’ full of mora and consolidated at the top of the classification, now with 19 income points.