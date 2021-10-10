10/10/2021 at 5:57 PM CEST

The Red Bull driver, Max Verstappen, achieved a creditable second place in the Turkish Grand Prix and is once again the leader of the World Championship with six points of advantage over the Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton. Despite the display of Valtteri Bottas, who deservedly took the victory, Verstappen managed his tires well and claimed fifth place for Hamilton to regain the lead.

The Dutchman, who completed a historic comeback in the chaos of the Sochi Grand Prix by starting last and finishing second, He showed again that he has the wood of a champion and his performance despite the intermittent rain was excellent. His 20 points put him back at the top of the table in the absence of five tests for the outcome.

Both Verstappen and Hamilton star in a fierce fight for the World Cup, something that had not happened for five years: six of the last seven championships have ended in the hands of the Briton. He has made a show of being one of the best Formula 1 drivers of all time aboard his Mercedes, which make up the most competitive car of the moment.

Will Lewis Hamilton’s reign end?

Max Verstappen’s rise to first place reopens the debate: will the Dutchman be the first driver from a team other than Mercedes to win the title and put an end to Lewis Hamilton’s reign? The last time Mercedes did not win the title was in 2013, when Sebastian Vettel won four consecutive World Cups aboard his Red Bull.

The British rider has won six of the last seven World Cups and has signed a total of four in a row. Only Nico Rosberg, in 2016, as a teammate in Mercedes has managed to deprive Lewis Hamilton of the World Cup. English has seven titles (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) and two runners-up (2007 and 2016).