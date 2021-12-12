12/12/2021 at 3:42 PM CET

Max verstappen (Red Bull) has made history in Abu Dhabi and has been proclaimed Formula 1 world champion for the first time, at the age of 24, breaking seven years of hegemony of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. The most exciting World Cup in recent history could not have a more spectacular and vibrant outcome, although not without controversy.

Debate at the start

Max, who on Saturday scored the most important pole of his career, and started with a different strategy of tires (soft) than Hamilton (medium) to try to escape at the start and open a gap, has been nailed in the start and the British It has clearly surpassed him. But the Dutchman has reacted and has ‘hunted’ the Mercedes at turn 6 at Yas Marina. With an aggressive maneuver but staying within the apex, Verstappen has launched for Hamilton, who has taken a ‘shortcut’ off the track to rejoin in front. And when everyone took for granted that race direction would force Lewis to return the position to his rival, the FIA ​​has once again taken an unusual role, announcing that there would be no investigation into the incident.

To his amazement, Verstappen has encountered a totally adverse scenario. His tires were losing consistency, while Hamilton, with medium rubber, put dirt in the middle at fast lap pace. Max had no choice but to anticipate his stop (v.14) to ride the harder compound, but Lewis responded on the next lap with the same bet. The Briton has returned to the track behind Pérez, who has given everything to block him.

Czech legend

Hamilton was still ‘flying’, but Sergio has done an extraordinary teamwork, driving Mercedes ‘crazy’, who could not take risks and expose himself to an accident, but he could not detach himself from the Mexican either. Thanks to his teammate Verstappen he has reduced his deficit from 8 to 2 seconds with the Mercedes driver. “Checo is a legend & rdquor ;, said Max, grateful when he made it to the lead duo. There was more than half a race left and in the Red Bull pit the tension was maximum.

Sainz, with podium options, has tried to squeeze his Pirellis, while Alonso, who had started eleventh and with the hard, has provisionally climbed to fourth position. Raikkonen has dismissed his Formula 1 career in the worst way, abandoning due to technical failure in his 350th grand prix.

Hamilton has imposed a ‘diabolical’ pace and has once again increased his difference with Verstappen (4.8), with the doubts of their respective teams regarding the best strategy to tackle the end of the race. A ‘virtual safety car’ per Giovinazzi incident has led to another dramatic script twist. Mercedes urged Lewis to stay on track, while Verstappen fitted new (hard) tires to try and catch him. There were 20 laps to go and the difference between the two was 17 seconds.

Effect hit

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to last at this rate until the end,” said a restless Lewis, who was helplessly watching Max’s comeback. The Mercedes has entered the decisive straight with 34 laps of life on his tires, by 11 for his rival. The most intense World Cup in recent history was going to be resolved with a minimal margin, with the two protagonists fighting until the last meters.

A safety car by accident by Latifi with five laps to go has put the final ‘icing’ on the spectacular battle. Verstappen stopped to rush his options on the softs and Hamilton continued on the track with tires at the limit. The safety car has been withdrawn allowing a true ‘heart attack’ laps. Verstappen has delivered a brutal and final attack to which Lewis has not been able to react and the Dutchman has been proclaimed brilliant champion in a historic season.