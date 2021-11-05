11/05/2021

On at 23:15 CET

Max verstappen has commanded the second free practice session of the Mexican Grand Prix, which the Dutchman faces as leader of the World Cup, with 12 points ahead of Lewis hamilton after 17 grand prizes and 5 to go before the curtain falls on the tightest championship of the last decade.

As soon as I go out on the track in this second session, Verstappen set the best time (1.17.9), more than a second behind Tsunoda, Bottas and his partner Sergio Pérez. The asphalt conditions, which are very changeable throughout the day, not so much because of the temperature (37º) but because of the layer of dust on the track, have led to a notable improvement in late-hour timetables. In the absence of 20 minutes, Mad max has dropped to 1.17.3, with Hamilton half a second and his two ‘squires’, Bottas and Pérez next. After the four ‘big’, the best were Gasly (Alpha Tauri) and Sainz and Leclerc (Ferrari).

The hierarchy has not changed much and Verstappen has closed on Friday as the fastest, followed by Bottas at 0.424, Hamilton at 0.509 and Pérez at 0.570, with Sainz completing the head quintet although already more than 1 second and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) closing the ‘top 10’, at 1.4.

The ‘swords’ are still high. A first batch clearly led by Mercedes and a second in which the World Cup leader has reacted, awaiting the battle for pole this Saturday (from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Spain), in which the Dutchman hopes to confirm the advantage Red Bull on the Mexican track.

Call of attention to Hamilton

After the first free practice session at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, which Valtteri Bottas dominated ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the British seven-time champion had to go through the stewards’ room. Hamilton went straight on braking at Turn 1, forcing him to go through the loophole before rejoining the circuit at Turn 3. He claimed that he could not brake at that point because of the dirt on the track, that It has caused several pilots to complain about the amount of dust that was at the beginning of the session. In the end Lewis has gotten rid of a sanction and the episode has ended with a warning from the race management team that he directs Michael Masi.

Mexican GP. Free 2:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’17 “301

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’17 “725

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’17 “810

4. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 1’17 “871

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1’18 “318

6. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’18 “429

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’18 “605

8. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’18 “644

9. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’18 “681

10. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 01 “431

11. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) 1’18 “841

12. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1’18 “979

13. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’19 “227

14. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1’19 “431

15. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’19 “521

16. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 1’19 “620

17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’19 “730

18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1’20 “820

19. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 1’21 “581

20. George Russell (Williams) ST