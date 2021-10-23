10/24/2021

On at 00:45 CEST

Max verstappen has conquered its eleventh pole position (ninth of the season) after leading a vibrant classification in the United States Grand Prix, the 17th event on the calendar and the first to be held in the American continent since 2019 after restrictions due to the pandemic. This Sunday (Movistar and DAZN, 9:00 p.m.), the Dutch driver, current leader of the World Championship, will open a first row of the grid where he will be escorted by Lewis hamilton and Sergio perez. Carlos Sainz will start fifth and Fernando Alonso It will do so from the bottom of the grid after resorting to the fourth engine.

The Mercedes have ‘hidden’ until the end. Leclerc has led Q1 at the wheel of the Ferrari and Verstappen has been in ‘attack’ mode since Q2, which has closed with 3 tenths of advantage over Hamilton. The Briton failed in his first attempt in Q3 and was overtaken by his teammate Bottas and by the two Red Bulls of Checo Pérez and Max, separated by 19 thousandths. The last stake has been revealing: definitely Verstappen has been able to bend Hamilton, although the Briton has improved to finish two tenths behind his rival. With the two drivers fighting for the title in the front row, Austin’s race promises strong emotions.

Alonso, penalized

During the third free practice, Alpine announced a complete change of the power unit of Fernando Alonso’s A521 car, which will start last on the grid, along with Russell and Vettel, also sanctioned. The Asturian had planned to use the fourth engine (exceeding the three allowed per season) in Turkey, but his fifth position in the standings made him change his plans. It was useless, since the touch with Gasly in the first corner ruined his expectations in the race. So Alpine was pretty clear about penalizing in Austin. In qualifying, Fernando’s car already had the fourth combustion engine, MGU-H, MGU-K and turbocharger. Alonso’s weekend in Austin did not start in the best way: on Friday a breakdown left him with only 17 minutes of running in FP1 and closed the afternoon session with an accident at Turn 19.

Valtteri Bottas He will also lose positions, in his case five, after changing the internal combustion engine for the sixth time this season. Undoubtedly a bad symptom for the ‘health’ of the Mercedes in the final stretch of a championship that is on fire, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton separated by six points awaiting what happens in Austin and with another five races ahead.

High voltage

The statistics in the US are favorable to Mercedes, which in the last edition of 2019 took the victory with Bottas, followed by Hamilton and Verstappen. But a lot has changed since then and Red Bull’s quality jump has allowed Red Bull to Max challenge the hitherto ‘untouchable’ seven-time champion. The tension is enormous and it is reflected every time they both take to the track, as it was seen on Friday in the free seconds, when Hamilton and Verstappen spike, wheel to wheel, on the Austin straight, which ended with comb and serious insults from Max to Lewis. Let’s hope that the ‘blood to the river’ does not reach the race.

US GP Starting Grid

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’32 “910

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’33 “119

3. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 1’33 “134

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’33 “606

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1’33 “792

6. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’33 “808

7. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1’33 “887

8. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’34.918

9. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’33.475 (* -5p)

10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1’35.377

11. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’35.794

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’35.983

13. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1’35.995

14. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’36.311

15. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 1’36.499

16. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 1’36.796

17. George Russell (Williams)

18. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’35.500

20. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 1’44.549

(* penalty for complete engine change)