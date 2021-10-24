10/24/2021

On at 23:03 CEST

Max Verstappen has struggled to claim a golden victory in his championship fight against Lewis Hamilton. The Red Bull rider, who started from pole and lost his lead after an impeccable start from the Briton, had to forge his success in the stopping strategy and managed to emerge with flying colors to conquer his eighth win of the season. With five grands prix ahead, the Dutchman expands his World Cup income with Hamilton, who has been second and is now 12 points behind. Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez completed the podium, although 40 “behind the ‘Titans’ duo. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) finished seventh after giving up his particular pulse with Bottas and Fernando Alonso had to retire in the final stage.

Stratospheric Lewis outlet

There has been no drama at the start. Lewis Hamilton has drawn on experience and has won the game cleanly over Max Verstappen in a brilliant start that has left the seven-time Mercedes champion at the forefront of the race. The Dutchman has tried to respond with an aggressive maneuver, cornering his rival, but he has not been able to avoid the ‘sorpasso’ of the Englishman.

From here on, the World Championship leader had two options: seek overtaking on the track or try to surprise Hamilton with the stop strategy and push the Mercedes to the maximum by forcing greater tire wear. The Red Bull has opted for the latter and has attacked Lewis with an ‘undercut’, with a very quick stop to return to the track in fifth position, 20 seconds behind his rival, literally ‘flying’ in pursuit of Hamilton, who has lost the position after his ‘pit stop’.

New controversy between Alonso and the FIA

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz, who started fifth, preceded by his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, has lost in a ‘knife’ battle with Ricciardo on the first lap. And Fernando Alonso, second to last on the grid after changing the engine of his Alpine, has managed to climb the starting positions and was the first to go through the pits to mount the hard compound, placing himself one step away from the points area (11th).

The race director has turned a ‘blind eye’ after Raikkonen’s exterior to Alonso. The Asturian has taken ‘justice into his own hands’ and has done the same to Giovinazzi, but he did have to return the position to the Italian, which has led to a tough confrontation between the FIA ​​and Alpine: You can overtake off the track & rdquor ;, the French have said. “No, you can’t & rdquor ;, replied Michael Masi.” Raikkonen yes? They have returned to the fray. “You can not for anyone & rdquor ;, has settled

Pit game

On lap 30, 26 to go, Verstappen stopped again to protect himself from Hamilton and try to reach the end with the tough guys. The Mercedes, meanwhile, rolled at a dizzying pace, with a fast lap (1.40). Hamilton has taken out the ‘hammer’ and has tried to stretch the life of his tires to reach the end of the race with tires ‘fresher’ than his rival. With his strategy he has won eight laps compared to Max, venturing a ‘heart attack’ finish.

The last five laps have provided an extraordinary battle, with the Red Bull managing his Pirellis and the Mercedes launching. “I have given everything, I have emptied myself here, but it has not been enough. Today they were faster & rdquor ;, summarized Hamilton, who after the seventeenth grand prix of the season keeps his options intact, although right now he is 12 points behind the lead.

Alonso was unable to continue, with a damaged wing, leaving Alpine to run out of points after Ocon also retired.

United States Grand Prix. Career:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1: 34’36 “552

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) at 1,333

3. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) at 42 “223

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) at 52 “246

5. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) at 76 “854

6. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) at 80 “128

7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) at 82 “545

8. Lando Norris (McLaren) 84 “395

9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1 lap

10. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1 lap

11. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1 lap

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1 lap

13. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) 1 lap

14. George Russell (Williams) to 1 lap

15. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) to 1 lap

16. Mick Schumacher (Haas) to 2 laps

17. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) to 2 laps

Withdrawn:

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 49

Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 40

Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) 14

This is how the World Cup goes (17 of 22)

1. Max Verstappen (PB) 287.5

2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 275.5

3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 185

4. Sergio Pérez (MEX) 150

5. Lando Norris (GBR) 149

6. Charles Leclerc (MON) 128

7. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 122.5

8. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 105

9. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 74

10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 58

11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 46

12. Sebastian Vettel (ALE) 36

13. Lance Stroll (CAN) 26

14. Yuki Tsunoda (JAP) 20

15. George Russell (GBR) 16

16. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 7

17. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) 6

18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 1

19. Mick Schumacher (ALE) 0

20. Robert Kubica (POL) 0

21. Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 0