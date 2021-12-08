12/08/2021 at 17:23 CET

The most exciting season in recent years comes to an end this weekend in Abu Dhabi. The Yas Marina will be the stage that will decide if Verstappen opens his particular account of World Cups won or, on the contrary, Hamilton manages to be the pilot with the most championships in history. Eight to be exact.

Verstappen heated up the previous one since yesterday and analyzed his season. “We have had many victories and good moments this year, we have been very competitive in general, compared to previous seasons. As a team, we can be satisfied and proud of what we have achieved & rdquor;explained the Dutchman in a statement from the team.

Verstappen, leader of the World Cup although tied on points with Hamilton, ensures that the team “He is going to give everything to win this championship & rdquor; and added: “It is going to be an exciting race and we want to finish the season in the best possible way & rdquor ;.

Max knows he needs to get back on track to stand up to Brackley’s rocket that has made a jump in recent races. “I am excited to return to Abu Dhabi. We have lost a bit of rhythm in the last few races but I hope that is not the case this weekend & rdquor ;, he stressed. Verstappen noted that the Yas Marina circuit has undergone changes from last year. “The track is faster hour. It will be interesting to see how that will affect the configuration of the car. It is very important to have a good qualifying in Abu Dhabi and we hope to do it & rdquor ;, said the Red Bull driver.

Final morbid

The tension is cut with a knife between the two parties and the FIA ​​wants to get the most out of it. Today is the turn of the press conferences and they have been playful with the pairings. Lewis and Max will share a microphone and question time. Also the team bosses of Mercedes and Red Bull. Christian Horner and Toto Wolff will meet in the room. The last time there was already a cross of somewhat risque words. The two squires, also judges of the final outcome, will also coincide at the press conference. Bottas and Pérez. The show is on and the engines still haven’t started.