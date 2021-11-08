11/07/2021 at 22:44 CET

Max verstappen he stole the wallets from both Mercedes at the start of the Mexican GP, ​​winning a race that consolidated his leadership. There are four races left and Hamilton is on the ropes against a rival who is getting stronger with each passing day.

1 / Verstappen’s lunge

He has won nine of the eighteen races held and Max verstappen he is becoming a strong candidate to unseat Lewis Hamilton, who has won six of the last seven titles. The strength of the Dutchman is in his character, his hunger to win and the speed that he treasures and that has always characterized him, combining it with race management skills and enormous intelligence behind the wheel of his Red Bull. In addition, the team and the car are with you, making your options more and more real. He arrived in Mexico with a twelve-point advantage over the Englishman and increased the figure to nineteen when there are still a hundred to be disputed. Max is every day a better driver, more complete and hardly makes mistakes in a season to frame, in which whenever he has finished the race without incident he has done it between the first two.

2 / Bottas fails at the most inopportune moment

Capable of the best and the worst, the Bottas de las dos faces showed us the cross again in an exciting Mexican GP, ​​played in a memorable atmosphere. Author of pole position against all odds on Saturday, he threw it all away at the start, in which he was outmatched by Verstappen and Hamilton. In addition, in order not to overtake his teammate on the first stop, he braked a little more than necessary and a slight touch of Ricciardo from behind it caused him to suffer a spin and have to make an early pit stop. He had them all the race with the Australian, with whom he could not and ended up out of the points. When Valtteri does not face everything, things are complicated by his lack of determination and character. The failure of Bottas arrived at the most inopportune moment of the season, as the points of Sergio perez They have placed Red Bull just one point behind Mercedes in the Constructors’ World Cup.

3 / Parity in forecasts

With four races ahead, everything is open, both between drivers and manufacturers. The small details are what will decide the title and, in this regard, taking into account the equality between drivers and teams, the potential of the cars will make the difference. Brazil could be fertile ground for the Red Bulls, whose aerodynamics are well suited to their characteristics, while the Losail and Jeddah tracks, which debut this year on the F1 calendar, are anyone’s guess. Abu Dhabi closes the championship as usual and everything can be open until then. At Yas Marina, Mercedes won in consecutive years, from 2013 to 2019, and Red Bull, in addition to winning in 2013 and 2014 with Vettel, won last year with Max verstappen. The conclusion is that there is a huge parity based on the characteristics of the circuits, without significant advantages for any team.