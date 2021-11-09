Air fryers made its way into homes a few years ago, but until recently they haven’t really become popular. Now, with millions of appliances like this in the kitchens of half the world come the frustrations of not using it well.

Although they seem very easy to use, air fryers have their tips and tricks, all very easy to follow and that help make cooking more comfortable and the food comes out tastier.

And since in this magazine we have some experience with these fryers (here you have our last analysis about it), we go with a list of common mistakes that are made when we first buy such an appliance.

These are the most common mistakes when cooking with an air fryer that are ruining your dishes:

You are not putting oil: An air fryer works similar to a convection oven and moves the air around the food rather than the heat coming from just the bottom of the oven.

For this reason, we forget that oil must still be added to each meal, specifically a teaspoon each time the air fryer is used to help restore the flavor and moisture of the food.

You are not using it to reheat cold food: One of the ways to really take advantage of the air fryer is by using it as many times as we can, as with all those leftovers from the previous day that we are lazy to heat. The fryer does an exceptional job there.

You are not getting all the foods you should: Deep fryers can handle everything, and if you look for recipes you will see that you can put everything in them, to make all kinds of dishes, from vegetables to oreos.

You overfill the drawer: Don’t go overboard with the amounts or things will be burned on the outside and cold on the inside. Air fryers are not magic and need space between food to heat it up and make it crisp.

It does not check how it is going to be done in the middle: The recipes are not perfect. Every oven, stove, air fryer, even toaster is different. Just because a recipe says to cook for 15 minutes doesn’t mean you leave it there for 15 minutes without checking.

You are not unplugging it when finished: For everyone’s safety and for the electricity bill, it is best to unplug the air fryer once you have finished cooking, since in this way we avoid possible dangers of an appliance that consumes a lot of energy.