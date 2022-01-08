01/08/2022 at 3:23 PM CET

Ana Lucas

A middle-aged woman has turned out this Saturday seriously injured put your hand in a meat grinder.

The work accident, which mobilized health workers, firefighters and the Police, took place at eleven in the morning in the Santa Florentina market, in Cartagena. Specifically, in the butcher shop. Witnesses alerted Emergencies that the woman had been trapped in the machine and could not get out.

When the paramedics arrived at the scene, the victim continued trapped, bled and was unconscious.

Due to the severity of the worker’s injuries, she was transferred to the Cartagena Hospital still with the machine. Receiving health care in the hospital was a priority and it was not possible to free her completely.

Health workers and firefighters work at the post to attend to the woman, still trapped. | Ivan urquzar

As detailed on 112, firefighters from the Firefighting and Rescue Service of the Cartagena City Council (a chief unit and a polisocorro vehicle), a mobile emergency unit of the Management of Health Emergencies and Emergencies 061 and National Police officers.

The event was brought to the attention of the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health of the Region.

“We have had a terrible time”

Some companions of the woman witnessed the act with horror. “The suffering had to be bestial; it is seen that in an oversight he has put his hand in the mincing machine instead of the mazacote, “said José García, the president of the Santa Florentina market merchants, who witnessed the accident with dismay.

“The boss and the companion of the clerk were with her at the Jerónimo Roca butcher shop and they have had a terrible time“, says the witness.