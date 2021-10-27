The arrival of the cold is accompanied by the typical colds, sore throat, and more serious problems, such as the flu. These home tips will help you.

The sudden changes in temperature that occur in autumn, the rain, or the differences in temperature between the relatively hot day, and the cold night, can cause colds, sore throat, and other typical ailments of autumn.

If you have cough, runny nose, sore throat, malaise, and the typical symptoms of a respiratory condition, now is the time to act.

Let’s see some Very simple home tricks to fight a cold, flu, or sore throat.

These tips have been widely acclaimed by doctors, so they are worth putting them into practice.

In addition, they do not require a lot of effort, or spend a lot of money.

Have chicken and vegetable soup

The hot soup not only comforts when we have a cold or it is cold.

A study found that also reduces the movement of a type of white blood cell of our blood that fight infection.

By moving slower, they focus on the areas of the body that are infected, more effectively.

He wears wet socks

This trick sounds very strange, but it is recommended by Best Health magazine.

It’s about wearing wet socks. It seems like a contradiction when you have a cold, but it has an explanation: wet feet increase circulation and draw more blood to the feet. This reduces fever and relieves congestion.

But it’s not just about putting on wet socks.

Best Health advises washing your feet in hot water, dipping thin cotton socks in cold water, and putting them on. Then put on some thick woolen socks.

Drink a lot of liquids

With colds and flu, a lot of water is lost through sneezing, sweating, runny nose, etc.

Drink liquids, be it water, tea, juices, etc., not only replenishes those fluids, but also provides energy to our body to fight infection.

Draw in hot steam

It is a well known remedy. It is about boiling water until steam begins to come out, and suction it through the nose with a towel on the head It also covers the saucepan with water, so that the steam does not escape.

The ActiveBeat website recommends adding 2 tablespoons of fresh chopped ginger, or a tablespoon of menthol, or a few drops of eucalyptus oil to the water.

Using saline solutions

The WebMD medical website recommends buy a saline spray at the drugstore and do a nose rinse.

It is an effective solution to relieve congestion, and also fights the bacteria that remain between the nose and throat.

Take honey

Honey has proven antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, so it works well against any type of infection.

But also softens the throat and reduces the urge to cough, and it has nutrients that strengthen the immune system.