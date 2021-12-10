12/10/2021 at 06:11 CET

. / Bogotá

The veteran scorer Adrián Ramos excited this Thursday to the America from Cali and gave him the 2-1 win over Alianza Petrolera with an agonizing goal in the fourth round of the semifinal homers, a result that leaves alive those led by Juan Carlos Osorio who dream of reaching the final. The 35-year-old striker, a former Borussia Dortmund and Granada player, sent the ball to the back of the net with a header on the last play of a game in which the ‘Red Devils’ subdued their rival but found a brilliant José Luis Chunga, who with his saves held the tie until the final goal.

Osorio’s team, former coach of Mexico and Paraguay, took the lead in the 7th minute, when the midfielder Carlos Sierra He took advantage of a cross from Emerson Batalla and took a shot that was impossible to stop for Chunga. The Alliance equalized at the beginning of the second half when Bayron garces He took advantage of a rebound left by goalkeeper Diego Novoa and celebrated his ninth goal in the championship. America attacked and created many opportunities until BouquetsAt the last gasp, he got the final 2-1, which places América in second place with six points, two less than Tolima, which is the leader, and one more than Millonarios, who is third in Group B.

Tolima is consolidated

Despite dominating the whole game, Millonarios equaled 1-1 with Deportes Tolima on Thursday at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, full of fans of the ‘Ambassador’ who dream of their team qualifying for the final of the Clausura Tournament. Those led by Alberto Gamero had a brilliant first half in which they drowned a rival who appealed, without much success, to the counterattack. The only goal for the locals came from a David Silva corner kick that was closing and before it reached the goalkeeper’s hands. William Cuesta it deviated when the central Julián Quiñones touched it and ended up at the bottom of the frame. Despite having created many opportunities to extend the advantage, Tolima equalized in the 91st minute with a goal from the central defender Anderson Angulo, which left the stadium in silence and Tolima very well accommodated in the search to qualify for the final for the second consecutive semester.

On the penultimate day of the home runs, scheduled for Sunday, Tolima will visit América while Millonarios will go to find the three points at the home of Alianza Petrolera.

Cali approaches the final in group A

The saves by Uruguayan goalkeeper Guillermo de Amores brought the Colombian league final closer to Wednesday Deportivo Cali, who beat Atlético Nacional 1-2, and it will be enough for him to draw at home with Junior on Saturday to qualify. The ‘Azucarero’ club took a victory from the Atanasio Girardot stadium with a double of Harold Preciado against a rival who, despite being the best in the regular phase, ran out of opportunities to play in the final. With this result, the Cali reached 10 points, four more than the Junior, who defeated Deportivo Pereira 3-0. Atlético Nacional, already eliminated, shares the last place with the team ‘Matecaña’ with two points.