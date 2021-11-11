. Veterans Day Specials from Costco & BJ’s Wholesale.

If you want to visit Costco or BJ’s Wholesale Club on Veterans Day 2021, we have good news for you. Both stores are open today, November 11, 2021. Read on for more details.

Costco opens today and has a new members only offer

Costco is open normal business hours on Veterans Day today, November 11, 2021. Hours may vary by location. You can find Costco’s regular business hours here. By entering your zip code or city and state into the store locator, you can also find the holiday hours of your local store near you.

The only holidays that Costco stores are closed are New Years, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Therefore, both business centers and warehouses are open on Veterans Day, although they are closed on Memorial Day.

Costco offers a one-time special benefit for new members who are in the military.

Their website noted: “We are offering an exclusive military offer to join Costco as a new member and receive a $ 20 Costco Shop card! To qualify for this new membership offer, visit here, scroll down and click on the “Military Membership Promotion” link near the bottom of the page. “

However, Costco does not offer free or discounted memberships for military personnel. This is a one-time $ 20 gift card. To qualify, you must agree to automatically renew your Costco membership on a Visa card when you sign up. You are eligible if you are an active duty military, a veteran or retired military, or your spouse or dependent.

Costco’s website noted: “Not valid for renewal or upgrade of an existing membership. Former Costco members can qualify as new members only if they have not paid membership dues in the last 30 months. “

Costco does not offer free or discounted memberships to anyone.

BJ’s Wholesale is open normal hours and has military discounts all year

BJ’s Wholesale is open during normal business hours on Veterans Day. Since hours may vary by location, use the club locator to view hours near you. Generally, BJ’s Wholesale is only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

BJ’s offers a military membership for active duty and veterans throughout the year. Active duty and retired veterans can get discounted memberships at BJ’s Wholesale. To qualify, you will need a military ID, a “veteran” designation on a state ID, or other proof of military service.

All military personnel qualify for more than 25% off their membership and a $ 10 coupon at the club or at BJs.com/military. Membership discounts include two types: BJ’s Perks Rewards ($ 80 for a regular one-year membership of $ 110 with Easy Renewal, plus 2% cash back on most purchases) or BJ’s Inner Circle, which is $ 40 for a regular $ 55 year membership with Easy Renewal.

The membership boasts that BJ’s Warehouse is offering a 25% discount on prices you’d regularly see at a grocery store, along with same-day delivery in as little as two hours. A membership also brings gas price savings (and more with the Gas Savings Program) and the ability to shop online and pick up in two hours or less at the club.

Please note that special offers are subject to change at any time.

