Across the United States Veterans Day is a celebration of great significance, nostalgia, and appreciation. It is a celebration in which America’s veterans are honored for their patriotism, love for the country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. So it comes as no surprise that the largest corporations across the country are coming together to honor members of the military, in particular. These are the restaurants, cafes and food establishments that will be offering discounts and free food this Thursday, November 11.

It is a festival that takes place every November 11, it began as a day to reflect on the heroism of those who died in the service of our country and was originally called Armistice Day. And that is why it is celebrated on November 11, because it is the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended the First World War. However, in 1954, the holiday was changed to “Veterans Day” to account for all veterans in all wars. Without a doubt, it is worthwhile for these national heroes to enjoy these symbolic gifts in honor of their trajectory.

Which restaurants will be offering discounts and free food?

– 110 Grill: On November 11, veterans and active duty military will get a complimentary lunch from a select menu, at a set time from 11:30 to 4:00 pm.

– 151 Coffee: Drinks are free for veterans and their families on November 11.

– 54th Street Grill: Veterans and active duty military get a free meal worth up to $ 14, apply on November 11 only and at dinner only.

– Another Broken Egg Café: Veterans and active duty members can enjoy a free combo that includes free Patriot French Toast and coffee. Applies on November 11 and only at dinner.

– Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal when dining from the special menu on November 11. When dining with friends and family, military guests will receive a $ 5 rebate card to redeem for dining at home, take out or delivery within three weeks.

– TOspen Creek Grill: Veterans and active duty military get a complimentary meal from a special menu open until 6 pm Nov. 11.

– Aspen Tap House: Veterans and active duty military get a free menu to share, apply on their November 11 open menu.

– Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii: Active duty and retired military will get a free medium cup of brewed coffee at participating locations on November 11. Remember to always present current credentials.

– Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Veterans and active duty members get a free BD’s All American Burger with cheese option and a side on Thursday, November 11 at a set time of 11 am to 3 pm.

– Bandana’s BBQ: Veterans and active duty military will be eligible for a free inexpensive meal on November 11.

– BIBIBOP Asian Grill: Veterans and active duty military will be eligible for a free bowl on November 11. Applies only in stores and with a valid credential.

– BJ’s: On November 11, current and former military members will receive a free menu entry. The promotion only applies to restaurants.

– Black Rock Bar & Grill: Veterans receive a free steak dinner on November 11. The offer is available only to diners who dine in the restaurant and includes a side.

– Bob Evans: Veterans and active duty military get a free meal from a pre-selected menu on November 11 and only at dinner time.

– Bombshells restaurant and bar: All 10 Bombshells restaurants and bars in Texas will offer free meals for veterans on November 11. Additionally, active duty service members and accompanying family members will receive a 20% discount.

– Brick House Tavern + Tap: Veterans and active duty military get a free meal on November 11. Brick House will also issue a $ 5 bonus card to all active veterans and military members that can be used from November 12 through December 31, 2021. The free meal has a value of $ 15.

– Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active duty members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on November 11. The offer is available for dinner or take out (does not apply to online or app orders).

– California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active duty military get a complimentary entrée and drink at dinner by showing proof of service on November 11. Additionally, all veterans who dine with California Pizza Kitchen will receive a BOGO, redeemable from November 12-20.

– Caribou Coffee: Veterans, active duty military members and their spouses will receive a free hot cup of coffee on November 11.

– Casey’s General Store: Service members, both past and present, receive free coffee on November 11.

– Cattlemens: Active, inactive and retired military personnel will have access to a completely free sirloin steak dinner complimentary in honor of Veterans Day. According to the restaurant’s specifications: you will need to register on their website on or before November 11 to receive the free meat cutting certificate. Offer will be emailed on November 12 and will be valid November 12-22 for alfresco dining.

– Champps Kitchen + Bar: Veterans and active duty military members get a free meal on November 11. The establishment will also issue a $ 5 bonus card to all active veterans and military members that can be used from November 12 through December 31, 2021. The free meal is worth $ 15.

– Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille: Veterans with valid military ID get a free meal on November 11.

– Chicken Salad Chick: On November 11, active duty veterans and military will receive a free chicken special and regular drink.

– Chili’s: Veterans and active duty service members will be eligible for a free meal from a select menu on November 11th. The promotion will be available only in the restaurant.

– Cicis Pizza: Veterans and active duty military will have access to the free adult buffet on November 11. It only applies for dinner and it is required to present the coupon.

– Dunkin ‘Donuts: This November 11, active duty military and veterans will have a free donut of their choice as a gift. This special will be available at participating Dunkin ‘restaurants nationwide, with no purchase required.

– Farmer Boys: Active duty military and veterans receive a free Big Cheese on November 11 at participating locations.

– Food City: Veterans and active duty military get a free meal from the Deli Hot Bar on November 11. Remember to always present your credential.

– Fox & Hound: Veterans and active duty military get a free meal on November 11. In addition, they will also issue a $ 5 bonus card to all active veterans and military members that can be used from November 12 through December 31, 2021. The free meal is worth $ 15.

– Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers: Veterans and current military personnel get a free Freddy’s Original Double Mixed Meal Card on November 11, best of all, it can be used through November 30, 2021.

– Gold Star Chili: Veterans and active duty military receive a free 3-Way and regular drink on November 11. This offer is valid for dinner or take away.

– Grady’s BBQ: On November 11, veterans and active military members get a free combo.

– Green Mill Restaurant and Bar: Veterans and active duty military get a free menu at participating locations on November 11. Applies only at dinner time and with a valid ID.

– Grillsmith: Veterans and active duty military get a courtesy ticket on November 11.

– Hard Rock Cafe: Active duty and retired military members get a free original Legendary Steak Burger, November 11 only. Military members can also enjoy Hard Rock Cafe’s 15% military discount on any other item of their choice.

– Hickory Tavern: On November 11, veterans and active duty military get a free menu item of their choice, up to $ 15.

– Hooters: Active duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with a drink purchase on November 11. It only applies at dinner.

– IHOP: Active duty veterans and military get free red, white and blueberry pancakes at participating locations on November 11. Only during dinner.

– Joe’s Crab Shack: Veterans and active duty members get a free meal at participating locations on November 11. Joe’s Crab Shack will also issue a $ 5 bonus card to all active veterans and military members that can be used from November 12 through December 31, 2021. The free meal has a value of $ 15.

– Wendy’s: On November 11, active duty military and veterans receive a free breakfast combo at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

– White Castle: Veterans and active duty military will be awarded a Combo # 1 or # 6, or Combo Breakfast, at participating restaurants on November 11.

