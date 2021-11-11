. Walmart and Target for Veterans Day

It’s Veterans Day 2021 and as you think about your grocery needs and supplies, you might be wondering what the Walmart or Target hours are near you today and what their Veterans Day specials are. Whether you want to visit the store yourself or have your order delivered to your home or via curbside delivery, learning about today’s vacation details can help.

Walmart has launched its special Black Friday “Event 2” online

Walmart does not normally change its business hours for Veterans Day on November 11, 2021. However, Walmart’s second Black Friday special begins in stores on November 12, according to the official Walmart statement, so Stores will open early the day after Veterans Day starting at 5:00 am Most stores are not yet open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Walmart Veterans Day hours will be 6:00 am to 11:00 pm at most locations. For the hours of the closest store today, check the store locator, as hours may vary by location.

While not technically a Veterans Day special, Walmart is rolling out its second set of Black Friday specials in stores the day after Veterans Day. You can see deals in your area in the weekly announcements here. Additionally, “Event 2” of their Black Friday specials went online on November 10, so you can now go online to see what Veterans Day specials are available on their website.

As for their “Event 3” specials, they will take place on the traditional Black Friday.

Target offers a discount for Veterans Day

Target will be open regular hours on Veterans Day. Most stores currently close at 10:00 pm, including Veterans Day. However, Target hours may vary by location and region. To view your local store hours, visit the store finder here.

Each November, Target offers active duty military personnel, veterans and their families a 10% discount on the entire basket of items through Veterans Day, whether purchased in stores or online. This year, that discount can be used twice in the first part of November. You can also visit www.target.com/circle/military to prove your eligibility. Once you’ve verified you’re eligible, you’ll be eligible for a 2-time 10% Target Circle deal that can be used in-store or online until November 13.

Target explained, “Guests can add veteran or military family status to their Target Circle profile, making them eligible for bonus offers. Also with Target Circle, any member can vote to lead the Target community by funding local nonprofits in certain markets. “

Target Circle benefits also include 1% earnings for everyone when you shop, along with a birthday gift and a 5% discount on a shopping trip.

Target noted that they have opportunities to support military and veterans organizations throughout the year, in addition to what they do in November. Throughout the year, they partner with volunteer events related to USO, Mission Continues, and Operation Gratitude.

Target also noted, “And as a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, we have joined other major companies in a pledge to hire more US military veterans, with nearly 300,000 veterans hired across the coalition to date.”

They also help veterans transition into the workforce by partnering with Hiring America and Clear Channel.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: Veterans Day 2021 – How to watch the National Veterans Day Ceremony?