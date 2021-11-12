Like every November 11, in USA is celebrated on ‘Veterans Day ‘ (Veterans Day), on this special date it is recognizes the work of all members of the Armed Forces who served the country in the past and those who are still active.

This commemoration coincides with the anniversary of the end of the First World War and during this day it is generally celebrated with tributes, parades and ceremonies.

The most commemorative act of this day is the offering of flowers in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia. The tomb is inscribed with the words: “Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but by God.”

Parades are also held throughout the country, organized by the different veterans associations in the United States. One of the most important is that of the city of New York.

Some stores and restaurants in the country offer gifts, free food, or discounts at the Veterans Day, as a way of thanking you for your commitment to the country. To make these promotions valid it is required to show a military identification.

Now that you know everything about this important celebration, we present to you the main armed conflicts in which you have participated USA since its independence in 1776.

1. War of Independence (1775-1783)

George Washington led the United States Continental Army during the War of Independence against the British Empire, and would later become the first president of the country.

It is estimated that between 184,000 and 250,000 people fought on the US side, which suffered 4,435 dead and 6,188 wounded.

2. Anglo-American War (1812-1815)

Also known as the “Anglo-American War” or “War of 1812” (War of 1812,). It was a war that pitted the United States against the United Kingdom and its Canadian colonies.

Among other causes of the war are the restrictions on trade imposed by the United Kingdom because of the war in Europe against France, the forced recruitment of US merchant sailors to serve in the British Royal Navy and British support to the indigenous peoples of North America who opposed the expansion of the US.

The confrontations took place by land and by sea. 286,730 Americans served, Among which there were 2,260 deaths and 4,505 wounded.

3. Mexican-American War (1846-1848)

Better known as the US intervention in Mexico, this conflict began as a result of the expansionist claims of the United States.

The Americans landed in Veracruz and conquered the Mexican capital, after which the Mexicans were forced to sign the Peace of Guadalupe Hidalgo, by which the United States annexed the Mexican territories Alta California, New Mexico and Texas, which today form the current states of California, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Utah.

During this war, The United States invaded Mexico with 78 thousand 718 soldiers, of which 13 thousand 283 died and 4 thousand 152 were wounded.

4. Civil War (1861-1865)

It was a warlike conflict fought in the United States from 1861 to 1865. As a result of a historical controversy over slavery, the war broke out in April 1861, when the forces of the Confederate States of America attacked Fort Sumter in South Carolina, shortly after President Abraham Lincoln took office.

Union nationalists proclaimed loyalty to the Constitution from United States. They faced secessionists from the Confederate States, who defended the rights of the states to expand slavery.

In total, 2,213,363 soldiers fought for the Union (there were 364,511 dead) and between 600,000 and 1,500,000 fought for the Confederate States (133,821 died).

5. Spanish-American War (1898)

It was the conflict that confronted Spain and the United States from April to August 1898, when the United States intervened in the Cuban War of Independence; later it occupied the island.

306,760 Americans served, and 2,446 were killed and 1,662 wounded.

6. World War I (1914-1918)

The United States declared war on Germany on April 6, 1917, after the sinking of several American freighters by German submarines and the revelation of a proposal from Berlin to Mexico.

A total of 4,734,991 Americans served, and there were 116,516 killed and 204,002 wounded.

7. World War II (1939-1945)

After entering the conflict in December 1941, after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the United States Army had its baptism of fire on February 19, 1943 at the Kasserine Pass, in Tunisia.

Then the war would take him to Italy, France, Germany and the islands of Melanesia in the Pacific Ocean.

16,112,566 Americans were called into service: 405,339 were killed and 670,846 were injured.

8. Korean War (1950-1953)

In this conflict the Republic of Korea (or South Korea) faced, supported by the armed forces of several countries commanded by the United States; and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (or North Korea), supported by the People’s Republic of China and the Soviet Union.

This war would culminate in an armistice and the separation of both countries, which persists to this day. On the Korean peninsula, 5,720,000 Americans fought, 54,246 died and 103,284 were wounded.

9. Vietnam War (1955-1975)

Was it a warlike conflict fought between 1955? and 1975 to prevent the reunification of Vietnam under a communist government. The United States intervened in the Vietnam War in support of South Vietnam, initially with only advisers, funds, and weapons.

On August 2, 1964, ships from North Vietnam and the United States exchanged fire in the Gulf of Tonkin. In this war, 8,744,000 served, 90,220 died, and 153,303 were wounded.

10. Gulf War (1990-1991)

In January 1991 the United States and its allies launched Operation Desert Storm, a ground assault to liberate Kuwait, occupied the previous year by Iraqi forces.

In this conflict 2,322,000 soldiers served, and 1,948 deaths and 467 wounded were recorded.

11. Iraq War (2003-2011)

Saddam Hussein was still ruling Iraq at the time of the 2003 US invasion, which led to a lengthy conflict first against soldiers loyal to Hussein and later against numerous insurgent factions.

During the war 4,431 American soldiers died.

12. Afghanistan War (2001-2021)

The United States and its allies launched Operation Enduring Freedom on October 7, 2001 with the aim of overthrowing the Taliban, believed to be protecting members of the al Qaeda terrorist group. The country withdrew from Afghanistan on August 30, 2021, 19 years and 10 months later.

2,442 American soldiers were killed.

According to Department of Veterans Affairs, there are approximately 19 million people in this sector, which represents less than 10 percent of the adult population in the country.

Of all the veterans in the nation today, the majority participated in the Gulf war, which began in 1990. In the population it is followed by veterans of the Vietnam War. There are even about 240,000 who served during World War II.

