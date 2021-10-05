The Playoffs 2021 of the Major League Baseball – MLB We have them around the corner and if there is something we must give follow-up are those veteran players that at his age is still a reference in each of his teams.

This Tuesday, October 5, a new Major League Baseball Playoffs will begin, where many veteran players, with considerable experience in the best baseball, will say present and will seek with their hierarchy, experience and talent to contribute a grain of sand to their team, which is why the one that should not be underestimated and must be followed up fairly closely.

Charlie Morton – Atlanta Braves (37 years)

The experienced right-hander will play the playoffs for the sixth time in his career and this year with Atlanta’s team he proved to be important, which is why at his age he won a contract extension. In his lifetime in this instance, he is 7-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 12 starts (61.1 innings) and a total of 67 strikeouts, all for a 1.21 WHIP.

Yuli Gurriel – Houston Astros (37 years)

The Cuban is one of those players who already have a postseason run and at the age of 37, he is coming to win the batting title in the American League, so his talent should not be doubted and much less, not to think about him in this instance of the 2021. From 2017 to 2021, Gurriel has been present in October with the Astros and has a total of 57 games, giving 51 hits, 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 25 RBIs, 19 runs, average of .236, OBP of .301, SLG of .370 and an OPS of .672.

Max Scherzer – Los Angeles Dodgers (37 years)

The Dodgers starter is undoubtedly ranked as the best pitchers in the entire MLB and his presence in the California rotation will be of great importance, with this being his eighth participation in the MLB Playoffs in 2021. Scherzer already has a World Series ring, with a 7-5 record, 3.38 ERA in 22 games, 1.13 WHIP and a total of 137 strikeouts.

Adam Wainwright – St. Louis Cardinals (age 40)

The veteran Cardinals starter will play the postseason for the ninth time in his brilliant career. He has won the World Series and in this instance he has four wins, five losses, 2.89 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 109.0 innigs of work.

Nelson Cruz – Tampa Bay Rays (age 41)

The Dominican is undoubtedly the oldest in these Playoffs and is coming off a great regular season, where he produced in a great way and will look for who takes away, his first World Series ring. Cruz in the “Promised Land” has 170 at-bats, 49 hits, 17 home runs, 37 RBIs and 33 runs scored, this for an average of .288.

