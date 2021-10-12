10/12/2021 at 5:29 PM CEST

Sebastian Vettel’s life in the Formula 1 World Championship took a 180 degree turn when Ferrari decided not to renew his contract and the four-time world champion ended up signing for Aston Martin. The old Racing Point or Force India are a totally new project and the expectations were above the real performance that the car has had during the year.

Of course, the Heppenheim took the podium in Baku with a sensational second position. But it is far from the spotlight and Vettel, always an environmental activist, has reinforced this facet this last season.

Stick to Formula 1

And it is not exactly one of those who shut up a hair. Vettel always says things clearly and from the T-shirts with slogans in defense of a greener world he has passed into words. Sebastian considers that the championship does not look enough for being more and more ecological and with the current regulations, it is not helping the environment. “I think we could use our resources, the intelligence that is in Formula 1, the facilities and also the money that Formula 1 has to spend. If the necessary changes do not come, I think Formula 1 will disappear. And probably rightly & rdquor;said Vettel in an interview that collects’ motorsport.com & rdquor ;.

Vettel also called for a change in the type of fuel used by single-seaters. “What F1 should do is find a way to find renewable fuels or a formula for synthetic fuels,” said the four-time world champion who also fueled the current engines. “The engine is super efficient, but it is useless. It is not going to be an engine that we will see on the roads in two years when people decide to buy a new car, for example. If not, what is its relevance? & Rdquor ;, said the Aston Martin driver to which he added: “There is talk that something could change but it will be frozen until at least 2025, probably until 2026, so that means another five years with no progress.

Vettel calls for changes and that they be fast because, in his point of view, Formula 1 is in danger of disappearing.